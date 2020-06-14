Apartment List
123 Apartments for rent in Windcrest, TX with garage

123 Apartments for rent in Windcrest, TX with garage

Windcrest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...

1 of 22

Windcrest
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
618 Richfield Dr.
618 Richfield Drive, Windcrest, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2051 sqft
Spacious Ranch Style Home with Charming Character - Beautiful brick home boasts lush landscaping, large front & back yard, as well as a covered front and back porch.

1 of 61

Windcrest
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
1206 Murray Winn
1206 Murray Winn, Windcrest, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2953 sqft
IMMACULATE 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Windcrest area with bonus room! - This is a MUST SEE! This home offers it ALL plus more! All stainless steel appliances included, two large living areas downstairs with one fireplace off kitchen area.

1 of 24

Windcrest
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
6207 Meadow Grove
6207 Meadow Grove, Windcrest, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2457 sqft
Incredible floor plan. Large master suite with fireplace. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. Lots of windows. Island kitchen, double ovens & butler's pantry & walk in pantry. Large entry.
Results within 1 mile of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Park Village
10 Units Available
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1177 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Sun Gate
47 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7322 Azalea Sq
7322 Azalea Square, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Amazing warm and cozy single story home - Fabulous rental in Northeast Crossing with a split floor plan to include 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and a 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7815 Melbury Frst
7815 Melbury Forest Drive, Bexar County, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1240 sqft
Fantastic One-Story Home Close to Everything Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Camelot
1 Unit Available
5103 LANCELOT DR
5103 Lancelot Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
You won't believe it! The interior of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is completely remodeled. It looks like a new home inside. New kitchen counter tops and appliances, new flooring throughout, remodeled baths. New interior paint. Recessed lighting.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
108 BOOKER PALM
108 Booker Palm, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
Immaculate 3/2.5 with new laminate floors for rent in a centrally located, Bristol Forest subdivision. Quick access to I35/410 or downtown, SAMC or Rackspace. Lawn maintenance provided by landlord. Washer, dryer and Fridge all provided with rent.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7935 NEW WORLD
7935 New World Drive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2280 sqft
Spacious floor plan with tile on the first floor, high ceilings, designer paint, updated light fixtures. Master bedroom is downstairs, open kitchen/eat in area with french doors that open up to covered patio. Come out and see this property today!!!!

1 of 18

6804 NESTON DR
6804 Neston, Bexar County, TX
1 Unit Available
6804 NESTON DR
6804 Neston, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1748 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in NE San Antonio. Garage is set up for a small automotive shop. Property has easy access to 410, 35, 281 and 16. Section 8 accepted. Set up a private showing today!

1 of 13

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Camelot
1 Unit Available
5213 Gawain Dr
5213 Gawain Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
932 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Garage is now available! Ceramic tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms, walk in closet in master, high ceilings, private yard , washer and dryer connections, brand new AC unit, water bill is included in your rent.

1 of 25

8422 Greenham
8422 Greenham, Bexar County, TX
1 Unit Available
8422 Greenham
8422 Greenham, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1422 sqft
Beautiful and spacious upgraded home in Camelot II. Offers fresh paint, new carpet/flooring, ceiling fans and many other upgrades. The home comes with an open kitchen with natural light and all black appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5806 Cielo Ranch
5806 Cielo Ranch, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1725 sqft
3 Beds 2 baths Home has large open floor plan, large master bath with soaker tub - 3/2 located in Northeast Crossing approx 1725sq ft single story home built in 2015. Great location to 410 close to lots of shopping and Sea World.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
East Terrell Hills
1 Unit Available
4210 EISENHAUER RD
4210 Eisenhauer Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1383 sqft
Beautiful house, totally remodeled at very affordable price. Close to I35 and Loop 410 3 Beds 2 Baths Parking Space 3 Nice yard

1 of 25

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
5823 TRANQUIL DAWN
5823 Tranquil Dawn, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2408 sqft
Open concept home has large living/dining/kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, stunning over-sized island, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer! The living room opens to the covered back porch & redwood deck, perfect for outdoor

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7363 Azalea Square
7363 Azalea Square, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1921 sqft
Gently lived-in gorgeous home* Open floor plan living/dining area* Gourmet kitchen beautiful countertops and breakfast bar*Upstairs master has seating area*2 other bedrooms on opposite side of home offering privacy* Loft upstairs could be media/game
Results within 5 miles of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oakwell Farms
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Skyline Park
24 Units Available
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Oak Park - Northwood
5 Units Available
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenbrier Apartments in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:54am
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$748
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolf Air Force Base and the airport. Community has a business center and pool. Units feature balconies, dining areas and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Windcrest, TX

Windcrest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

