pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
149 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Windcrest, TX
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Windcrest
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windcrest
1206 Murray Winn
1206 Murray Winn, Windcrest, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2953 sqft
IMMACULATE 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Windcrest area with bonus room! - This is a MUST SEE! This home offers it ALL plus more! All stainless steel appliances included, two large living areas downstairs with one fireplace off kitchen area.
Results within 1 mile of Windcrest
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
21 Units Available
East Terrell Hills
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Sun Gate
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
887 sqft
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
29 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$504
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$614
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
850 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Park Village
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1088 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
20 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$660
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$598
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
7511 Whispine
7511 Whispine, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1407 sqft
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9719 Arcade Ridge
9719 Arcade Ridge, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1879 sqft
9719 Arcade Ridge San Antonio TX 78239 - This home is in great shape. New flooring, new paint, new appliances, new deck. It's ready now. Two living areas, one up, one down.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Beacon Oak
10 Beacon Oak, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1721 sqft
10 Beacon Oak Available 08/31/20 BRISTOL PLACE - **COMING SOON*** SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME W/OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEUTRAL COLOR SCHEME THROUGHOUT, CARPET AND LAMINATE FLOORING. STAINLESS APPLIANCE INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6815 Stockport
6815 Stockport, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1526 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Near Windcrest and Randolph AFB!! READY FOR MOVE IN!! - Upgraded town home ready for immediate move in! Bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Oven. Has a fenced in back yard.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
8422 Greenham
8422 Greenham, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1422 sqft
Beautiful and spacious upgraded home in Camelot II. Offers fresh paint, new carpet/flooring, ceiling fans and many other upgrades. The home comes with an open kitchen with natural light and all black appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5806 Cielo Ranch
5806 Cielo Ranch, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1725 sqft
3 Beds 2 baths Home has large open floor plan, large master bath with soaker tub - 3/2 located in Northeast Crossing approx 1725sq ft single story home built in 2015. Great location to 410 close to lots of shopping and Sea World.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10002 Fisherman Pier
10002 Fisherman Pier, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1953 sqft
Great Home on Corner Lot - Nice large home on corner lot. Large deck in back yard. Open living room and kitchen and dining area. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Lots of pantry space. (RLNE3562783)
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Royal Ridge
10519 Sonora Sunset
10519 Sonora Sunset, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1827 sqft
- WONDERFUL 3 BR 2 BATH 2 STORY IN INWOOD PLACE * GREAT CONDITION * LARGE SPACIOUS KITCHEN * ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS * UTILITY ROOM INSIDE * 2 CAR GARAGE * (RLNE5924993)
Results within 5 miles of Windcrest
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
5 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Greater Marymont
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1476 sqft
Spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, pantry, bay windows, W/D hookups. Enjoy gated community with two pools, playground, walking trail, BBQ/grill areas, on-site laundry. Close to I-410, transit, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
15 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
75 Units Available
Oakwell Farms
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$795
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
