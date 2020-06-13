Apartment List
/
TX
/
windcrest
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

140 Apartments for rent in Windcrest, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Windcrest
11 Units Available
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
1206 Murray Winn
1206 Murray Winn, Windcrest, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2953 sqft
IMMACULATE 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Windcrest area with bonus room! - This is a MUST SEE! This home offers it ALL plus more! All stainless steel appliances included, two large living areas downstairs with one fireplace off kitchen area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
618 Richfield Dr.
618 Richfield Drive, Windcrest, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2051 sqft
Spacious Ranch Style Home with Charming Character - Beautiful brick home boasts lush landscaping, large front & back yard, as well as a covered front and back porch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
6207 Meadow Grove
6207 Meadow Grove, Windcrest, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2457 sqft
Incredible floor plan. Large master suite with fireplace. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. Lots of windows. Island kitchen, double ovens & butler's pantry & walk in pantry. Large entry.
Results within 1 mile of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
East Terrell Hills
21 Units Available
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
887 sqft
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #509
8000 Midcrown Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reach for new heights and move into this spectacular community. Bring along your cats or dogs and enjoy living in an apartment equipped with window coverings, a patio/balcony, oversized closets, and central A/C.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Camelot
1 Unit Available
5103 LANCELOT DR
5103 Lancelot Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
You won't believe it! The interior of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is completely remodeled. It looks like a new home inside. New kitchen counter tops and appliances, new flooring throughout, remodeled baths. New interior paint. Recessed lighting.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Gate
1 Unit Available
9510 Moraga
9510 Moraga Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
930 sqft
GARDEN COURT EAST - Quiet neighborhood. Appealing 3br/1bth home that backs up into Kallison Park. Tile flooring thought out home, large closet space. Backyard has a covered patio. Home is close to shopping, schools, and major roadways/ highways.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
108 BOOKER PALM
108 Booker Palm, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
Immaculate 3/2.5 with new laminate floors for rent in a centrally located, Bristol Forest subdivision. Quick access to I35/410 or downtown, SAMC or Rackspace. Lawn maintenance provided by landlord. Washer, dryer and Fridge all provided with rent.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Terrell Hills
1 Unit Available
4431 MYRNA DR
4431 Myrna Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
2372 sqft
Full interior paint, new plank flooring throughout. It has a new Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher and will be getting a new Whirlpool stainless steel stove and vent hood to match.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7935 NEW WORLD
7935 New World Drive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2280 sqft
Spacious floor plan with tile on the first floor, high ceilings, designer paint, updated light fixtures. Master bedroom is downstairs, open kitchen/eat in area with french doors that open up to covered patio. Come out and see this property today!!!!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6804 NESTON DR
6804 Neston, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1748 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in NE San Antonio. Garage is set up for a small automotive shop. Property has easy access to 410, 35, 281 and 16. Section 8 accepted. Set up a private showing today!

1 of 13

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Camelot
1 Unit Available
5213 Gawain Dr
5213 Gawain Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
932 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Garage is now available! Ceramic tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms, walk in closet in master, high ceilings, private yard , washer and dryer connections, brand new AC unit, water bill is included in your rent.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5806 Cielo Ranch
5806 Cielo Ranch, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1725 sqft
3 Beds 2 baths Home has large open floor plan, large master bath with soaker tub - 3/2 located in Northeast Crossing approx 1725sq ft single story home built in 2015. Great location to 410 close to lots of shopping and Sea World.

1 of 25

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
5823 TRANQUIL DAWN
5823 Tranquil Dawn, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2408 sqft
Open concept home has large living/dining/kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, stunning over-sized island, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer! The living room opens to the covered back porch & redwood deck, perfect for outdoor

1 of 14

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10002 Fisherman Pier
10002 Fisherman Pier, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1953 sqft
Great Home on Corner Lot - Nice large home on corner lot. Large deck in back yard. Open living room and kitchen and dining area. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Lots of pantry space. (RLNE3562783)

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7363 Azalea Square
7363 Azalea Square, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1921 sqft
Gently lived-in gorgeous home* Open floor plan living/dining area* Gourmet kitchen beautiful countertops and breakfast bar*Upstairs master has seating area*2 other bedrooms on opposite side of home offering privacy* Loft upstairs could be media/game
Results within 5 miles of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
$
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Oak Park - Northwood
5 Units Available
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenbrier Apartments in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Greater Marymont
30 Units Available
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1476 sqft
Spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, pantry, bay windows, W/D hookups. Enjoy gated community with two pools, playground, walking trail, BBQ/grill areas, on-site laundry. Close to I-410, transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
Village North
7 Units Available
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. This gated community offers pools, spacious closets, a sand volleyball court, designer paint schemes and full-size washer/dryer connections. Off Austin Highway, just inside the loop in Northeast San Antonio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
30 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Windcrest, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Windcrest renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Windcrest 3 BedroomsWindcrest Apartments with BalconyWindcrest Apartments with Garage
Windcrest Apartments with ParkingWindcrest Apartments with Pool
Windcrest Dog Friendly ApartmentsWindcrest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Wimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas