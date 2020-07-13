Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

200 Apartments for rent in Windcrest, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Windcrest apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
9 Units Available
Windcrest
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windcrest
1206 Murray Winn
1206 Murray Winn, Windcrest, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2953 sqft
IMMACULATE 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Windcrest area with bonus room! - This is a MUST SEE! This home offers it ALL plus more! All stainless steel appliances included, two large living areas downstairs with one fireplace off kitchen area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Windcrest
6015 Crescent Falls
6015 Crescent Falls, Windcrest, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2900 sqft
Come Home to Comfort. This 2900 SF Garden Home features 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car rear entry garage. Open floor plan with separate dining room and Florida room. The City of Windcrest is a tucked away by Loop 410 and IH 35.
Results within 1 mile of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
21 Units Available
East Terrell Hills
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
39 Units Available
Sun Gate
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
887 sqft
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
29 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$504
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$614
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
850 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Park Village
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1088 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$660
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$598
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
7511 Whispine
7511 Whispine, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1407 sqft
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #509
8000 Midcrown Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reach for new heights and move into this spectacular community. Bring along your cats or dogs and enjoy living in an apartment equipped with window coverings, a patio/balcony, oversized closets, and central A/C.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7815 Melbury Frst
7815 Melbury Forest Drive, Bexar County, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1240 sqft
Fantastic One-Story Home Close to Everything Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
5831 BRONCO WAY
5831 Bronco Way, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2234 sqft
This 4 Bedroom home, on a green belt! Features a Study, Formal Dining room, Family Room with fireplace 4 bedrooms and a Game room for the active family. Over sized Master, bath separate Tub/shower.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6888 Montgomery
6888 Montgomery Drive, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
WOW!!UTILITIES PAID.Park-like setting nestled behind a private gated entry This 2 bed 2 bath with an office/flex room is sure to please. Large family/dining combo for your enjoyment. Tile and Laminate through out. Lots of windows for natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Camelot
5213 Gawain Dr
5213 Gawain Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
932 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Garage is now available! Ceramic tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms, walk in closet in master, high ceilings, private yard , washer and dryer connections, brand new AC unit, water bill is included in your rent.

1 of 25

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
8422 Greenham
8422 Greenham, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1422 sqft
Beautiful and spacious upgraded home in Camelot II. Offers fresh paint, new carpet/flooring, ceiling fans and many other upgrades. The home comes with an open kitchen with natural light and all black appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5806 Cielo Ranch
5806 Cielo Ranch, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1725 sqft
3 Beds 2 baths Home has large open floor plan, large master bath with soaker tub - 3/2 located in Northeast Crossing approx 1725sq ft single story home built in 2015. Great location to 410 close to lots of shopping and Sea World.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
East Terrell Hills
4210 EISENHAUER RD
4210 Eisenhauer Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1383 sqft
Beautiful house, totally remodeled at very affordable price. Close to I35 and Loop 410 3 Beds 2 Baths Parking Space 3 Nice yard

1 of 25

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
5823 TRANQUIL DAWN
5823 Tranquil Dawn, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2408 sqft
Open concept home has large living/dining/kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, stunning over-sized island, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer! The living room opens to the covered back porch & redwood deck, perfect for outdoor

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7363 Azalea Square
7363 Azalea Square, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1921 sqft
Gently lived-in gorgeous home* Open floor plan living/dining area* Gourmet kitchen beautiful countertops and breakfast bar*Upstairs master has seating area*2 other bedrooms on opposite side of home offering privacy* Loft upstairs could be media/game

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7618 Millchase
7618 Millchase, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Royal Ridge
10519 Sonora Sunset
10519 Sonora Sunset, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1827 sqft
- WONDERFUL 3 BR 2 BATH 2 STORY IN INWOOD PLACE * GREAT CONDITION * LARGE SPACIOUS KITCHEN * ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS * UTILITY ROOM INSIDE * 2 CAR GARAGE * (RLNE5924993)

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7422 PRIMROSE POST
7422 Primrose Post, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1906 sqft
The floor plan encompasses three spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep and storage. Sleek and stylish kitchen that flows through the dining room and private rear patio. The master bedroom, complete with walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
75 Units Available
Oakwell Farms
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Windcrest, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Windcrest apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

