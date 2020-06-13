/
3 bedroom apartments
183 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Windcrest, TX
Windcrest
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.
Windcrest
1206 Murray Winn
1206 Murray Winn, Windcrest, TX
IMMACULATE 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Windcrest area with bonus room! - This is a MUST SEE! This home offers it ALL plus more! All stainless steel appliances included, two large living areas downstairs with one fireplace off kitchen area.
Windcrest
618 Richfield Dr.
618 Richfield Drive, Windcrest, TX
Spacious Ranch Style Home with Charming Character - Beautiful brick home boasts lush landscaping, large front & back yard, as well as a covered front and back porch.
Windcrest
6207 Meadow Grove
6207 Meadow Grove, Windcrest, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2457 sqft
Incredible floor plan. Large master suite with fireplace. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. Lots of windows. Island kitchen, double ovens & butler's pantry & walk in pantry. Large entry.
East Terrell Hills
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
Park Village
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1177 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
7815 Melbury Frst
7815 Melbury Forest Drive, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1240 sqft
Fantastic One-Story Home Close to Everything Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
6007 Wisteria Hill
6007 Wisteria Hill, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
Beautiful Home near Fort Sam - Great 3 bedroom, granite counter tops, tile and wood floors, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and island. (RLNE5761824)
7543 WINDSOR OAKS
7543 Windsor Oaks, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
QUADPLEX RENTAL - GREAT QUADPLEX RENTAL WITH OPEN LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN AREAS. DOWNSTAIRS FLEX SPACE ADDITIONAL AREA CAN BE USED AS OFFICE, SECOND LIVING OR FOURTH BEDROOM. FULL BATHROOM DOWN. THREE BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH UPSTAIRS. NEW INTERIOR PAINT.
Park Village
5123 Village Lawn
5123 Village Lawn, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1032 sqft
3-1 near Eisenhour and I/35 - (RLNE2176088)
108 BOOKER PALM
108 Booker Palm, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
Immaculate 3/2.5 with new laminate floors for rent in a centrally located, Bristol Forest subdivision. Quick access to I35/410 or downtown, SAMC or Rackspace. Lawn maintenance provided by landlord. Washer, dryer and Fridge all provided with rent.
7935 NEW WORLD
7935 New World Drive, Bexar County, TX
Spacious floor plan with tile on the first floor, high ceilings, designer paint, updated light fixtures. Master bedroom is downstairs, open kitchen/eat in area with french doors that open up to covered patio. Come out and see this property today!!!!
General Kruger
210 Goodhue Avenue
210 Goodhue Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1161 sqft
Available 7/10/2020. 3 bed / 2 bath East Terrell Hills. This newly painted home features wooden floors, gas stove, washer/dryer connections, spacious rooms, covered outside room, and a large back yard. Near Fort Sam.
6804 NESTON DR
6804 Neston, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1748 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in NE San Antonio. Garage is set up for a small automotive shop. Property has easy access to 410, 35, 281 and 16. Section 8 accepted. Set up a private showing today!
6815 Stockport
6815 Stockport, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1526 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Near Windcrest and Randolph AFB!! READY FOR MOVE IN!! - Upgraded town home ready for immediate move in! Bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Oven. Has a fenced in back yard.
8422 Greenham
8422 Greenham, Bexar County, TX
Beautiful and spacious upgraded home in Camelot II. Offers fresh paint, new carpet/flooring, ceiling fans and many other upgrades. The home comes with an open kitchen with natural light and all black appliances.
5806 Cielo Ranch
5806 Cielo Ranch, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1725 sqft
3 Beds 2 baths Home has large open floor plan, large master bath with soaker tub - 3/2 located in Northeast Crossing approx 1725sq ft single story home built in 2015. Great location to 410 close to lots of shopping and Sea World.
East Terrell Hills
4210 EISENHAUER RD
4210 Eisenhauer Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1383 sqft
Beautiful house, totally remodeled at very affordable price. Close to I35 and Loop 410 3 Beds 2 Baths Parking Space 3 Nice yard
5823 TRANQUIL DAWN
5823 Tranquil Dawn, San Antonio, TX
Open concept home has large living/dining/kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, stunning over-sized island, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer! The living room opens to the covered back porch & redwood deck, perfect for outdoor
10002 Fisherman Pier
10002 Fisherman Pier, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1953 sqft
Great Home on Corner Lot - Nice large home on corner lot. Large deck in back yard. Open living room and kitchen and dining area. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Lots of pantry space. (RLNE3562783)
7363 Azalea Square
7363 Azalea Square, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1921 sqft
Gently lived-in gorgeous home* Open floor plan living/dining area* Gourmet kitchen beautiful countertops and breakfast bar*Upstairs master has seating area*2 other bedrooms on opposite side of home offering privacy* Loft upstairs could be media/game
Tara
8051 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1549 sqft
Where you live is just as important as how you live—and now both can be ideal. Welcome to Tara, newly-renovated apartment homes in the desirable Alamo Heights area.
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
