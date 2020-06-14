Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Windcrest, TX

Finding an apartment in Windcrest that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Windcrest
13 Units Available
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$790
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
618 Richfield Dr.
618 Richfield Drive, Windcrest, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2051 sqft
Spacious Ranch Style Home with Charming Character - Beautiful brick home boasts lush landscaping, large front & back yard, as well as a covered front and back porch.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
1206 Murray Winn
1206 Murray Winn, Windcrest, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2953 sqft
IMMACULATE 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Windcrest area with bonus room! - This is a MUST SEE! This home offers it ALL plus more! All stainless steel appliances included, two large living areas downstairs with one fireplace off kitchen area.
Results within 1 mile of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
East Terrell Hills
21 Units Available
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Park Village
10 Units Available
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1177 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
887 sqft
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Sun Gate
47 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
Park Village
29 Units Available
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$504
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$614
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
850 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Park Village
20 Units Available
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$598
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6007 Wisteria Hill
6007 Wisteria Hill, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
Beautiful Home near Fort Sam - Great 3 bedroom, granite counter tops, tile and wood floors, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and island. (RLNE5761824)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7322 Azalea Sq
7322 Azalea Square, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Amazing warm and cozy single story home - Fabulous rental in Northeast Crossing with a split floor plan to include 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and a 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7543 WINDSOR OAKS
7543 Windsor Oaks, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
QUADPLEX RENTAL - GREAT QUADPLEX RENTAL WITH OPEN LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN AREAS. DOWNSTAIRS FLEX SPACE ADDITIONAL AREA CAN BE USED AS OFFICE, SECOND LIVING OR FOURTH BEDROOM. FULL BATHROOM DOWN. THREE BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH UPSTAIRS. NEW INTERIOR PAINT.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Gate
1 Unit Available
9510 Moraga
9510 Moraga Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
930 sqft
GARDEN COURT EAST - Quiet neighborhood. Appealing 3br/1bth home that backs up into Kallison Park. Tile flooring thought out home, large closet space. Backyard has a covered patio. Home is close to shopping, schools, and major roadways/ highways.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Terrell Hills
1 Unit Available
4431 MYRNA DR
4431 Myrna Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
2372 sqft
Full interior paint, new plank flooring throughout. It has a new Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher and will be getting a new Whirlpool stainless steel stove and vent hood to match.

1 of 23

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6815 Stockport
6815 Stockport, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1526 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Near Windcrest and Randolph AFB!! READY FOR MOVE IN!! - Upgraded town home ready for immediate move in! Bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Oven. Has a fenced in back yard.

1 of 25

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
8422 Greenham
8422 Greenham, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1422 sqft
Beautiful and spacious upgraded home in Camelot II. Offers fresh paint, new carpet/flooring, ceiling fans and many other upgrades. The home comes with an open kitchen with natural light and all black appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5806 Cielo Ranch
5806 Cielo Ranch, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1725 sqft
3 Beds 2 baths Home has large open floor plan, large master bath with soaker tub - 3/2 located in Northeast Crossing approx 1725sq ft single story home built in 2015. Great location to 410 close to lots of shopping and Sea World.

1 of 14

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10002 Fisherman Pier
10002 Fisherman Pier, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1953 sqft
Great Home on Corner Lot - Nice large home on corner lot. Large deck in back yard. Open living room and kitchen and dining area. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Lots of pantry space. (RLNE3562783)
Results within 5 miles of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
Sun Gate
2 Units Available
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
Sungate Apartments offers spacious 1 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
Greater Marymont
30 Units Available
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1476 sqft
Spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, pantry, bay windows, W/D hookups. Enjoy gated community with two pools, playground, walking trail, BBQ/grill areas, on-site laundry. Close to I-410, transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
$
Oakwell Farms
50 Units Available
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1133 sqft
Luxury community has units with dishwasher, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Residents of the community can enjoy easy access to I-35 and NE Loop of 410. Residents can enjoy covered parking, gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:01am
Oak Grove
40 Units Available
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1029 sqft
Oakstone Apartment Homes offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with large kitchens with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
Terrell Heights
11 Units Available
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
This property dates back to the 1950s when it was a spacious resort and it just finished a complete renovation to bring back that old charm of open space and vintage but modern living spaces.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
Oak Park - Northwood
2 Units Available
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Windcrest, TX

Finding an apartment in Windcrest that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

