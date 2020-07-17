All apartments in Waco
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1524 Berkshire St

1524 Berkshire Street · (254) 732-1583
Location

1524 Berkshire Street, Waco, TX 76705
Timbercrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Home Ideally located - Property Id: 275992

Spacious home located near to downtown, McLane Stadium, Baylor, easy access to shopping and I-35
Home has recently been renovated with woodgrain tile, granite countertops, new fixtures...Home has 2 living areas, one with WBFP. Central HVAC, washer/dryer hook-ups in laundry room.
Outdoors features a shaded fenced yard, covered patio, storage shed, 2-car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275992
Property Id 275992

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5871185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Berkshire St have any available units?
1524 Berkshire St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Berkshire St have?
Some of 1524 Berkshire St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Berkshire St currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Berkshire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Berkshire St pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Berkshire St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waco.
Does 1524 Berkshire St offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Berkshire St offers parking.
Does 1524 Berkshire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Berkshire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Berkshire St have a pool?
No, 1524 Berkshire St does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Berkshire St have accessible units?
No, 1524 Berkshire St does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Berkshire St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Berkshire St does not have units with dishwashers.
