1524 Berkshire St

Amenities
Spacious Home Ideally located - Property Id: 275992
Spacious home located near to downtown, McLane Stadium, Baylor, easy access to shopping and I-35
Home has recently been renovated with woodgrain tile, granite countertops, new fixtures...Home has 2 living areas, one with WBFP. Central HVAC, washer/dryer hook-ups in laundry room.
Outdoors features a shaded fenced yard, covered patio, storage shed, 2-car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275992
Property Id 275992
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5871185)