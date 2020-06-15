All apartments in Temple
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

2906 Mitchell Dr

2906 Mitchell Drive · (254) 935-2392
Location

2906 Mitchell Drive, Temple, TX 76501

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1954 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home available!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage House
-with extra room
Amenities include:
- Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Gas Heat, Granite Counters, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile and Fenced Yard.

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 8/11/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Mitchell Dr have any available units?
2906 Mitchell Dr has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 Mitchell Dr have?
Some of 2906 Mitchell Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Mitchell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Mitchell Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Mitchell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Mitchell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Mitchell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2906 Mitchell Dr does offer parking.
Does 2906 Mitchell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Mitchell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Mitchell Dr have a pool?
No, 2906 Mitchell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Mitchell Dr have accessible units?
No, 2906 Mitchell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Mitchell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 Mitchell Dr has units with dishwashers.
