Last updated June 14 2020

83 Apartments for rent in Temple, TX with garage

Temple apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Last updated June 14
14 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1299 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1508 Starlight Drive
1508 Starlight Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2034 sqft
Beautiful Stone exterior. Inside is pleasant and open with many windows. There is a large pantry in the kitchen which is large and well laid out for cooking. The family room is very large and good for entertaining.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7818 Hawthorn
7818 Hawthorn, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1350 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home with opener Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3906 Erie Dr
3906 Erie Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1921 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Craft/Office Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3021 Shady Hill Dr
3021 Shady Hill Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1340 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage House Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Granite Counters Gas Heat&Water Heater and Fenced Yard. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2906 Mitchell Dr
2906 Mitchell Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1954 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage House -with extra room Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Gas Heat, Granite Counters, Patio, Carpet,

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
511 E Young Ave
511 East Young Avenue, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1180 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1 Car Garage Amenities include: -Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Dishwasher -Stove -Fenced Yard Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
10012 Fantail Ln
10012 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1453 sqft
Beautiful home available in Temple Windmill Farms HOA**! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home **$100 registration fee for HOA pool access Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Patio,

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1013 Ravenwood Court
1013 Ravenwood Court, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2038 sqft
4 BEDROOM, BELTON ISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that has been well maintained. This gated community includes a community park and swimming pool with restricted access.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
833 Karey Dr
833 Karey Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1598 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOM, CONVENIENT TO SCOTT & WHITE - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with almost 1600 square feet located in Canyon Ridge, only minutes to Scott & White, restaurants and shopping.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3710 Iroquois Trl
3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2144 sqft
3710 Iroquois Trl Available 07/01/20 4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr
1229 Lonesome Oak Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2624 sqft
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr Available 07/01/20 LOTS OF SPACE, BELTON ISD - This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in Belton ISD.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1103 South 49th Street
1103 South 49th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
1103 South 49th Street Available 06/15/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath features wood flooring throughout, with the exception of the tiled bath, closets in both bedrooms, a single car garage, and a spacious fenced

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10017 Fantail Lane
10017 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1697 sqft
10017 Fantail Lane Available 07/06/20 - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2787 sqft
1227 Cozy Creek Drive Available 06/18/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855163)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
820 Paseo Del Plata
820 Paseo Del Plata, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1622 sqft
Gorgeous gem within 5 minutes drive to Scott and White - Check out this awesome 3 bedroom PLUS AN OFFICE, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home, just minutes away from Scott and White. Less than a year old and immaculately maintained.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
705 Skylar Heisghts
705 Skylar Heights Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1301 sqft
Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW PROPERTY- 3BR/2BA Home - Built In 2020 - Property Id: 292110 NEW BUILD - BUILT IN 2020 - AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Attractive 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car-Garage Home with Central Heat & Air, Washer and Dryer Connection.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
501 Westchester Court
501 Westchester Court, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1760 sqft
*** Open to working with brokers *** 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family home Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/501-westchester-ct-temple-tx-76502-usa/8bab4da0-265d-4094-863f-9dbd52cfcedf (RLNE5810224)

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
639 Westfield Blvd.
639 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome available End of June in the Westfield neighborhood of West Temple and Belton ISD. This townhome is minutes away from the Westfield Market where many restaurants and shops await.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
305 Olaf Drive - A
305 Olaf Dr, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1334 sqft
NEW DUPLEX AVAILABLE FOR RENT! THREE BEDROOM - TWO BATH - WOOD VINYL PLANK FLOORING - GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN - BUILT IN DESK IN HALLWAY - DOUBLE SINKS AND GARDEN TUB IN MASTER BATH - WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM - PET ALLOWED PER

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
413 Bashaw Lp
413 Bashaw Loop, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1581 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath single family home, located within Academy/Temple ISD. Features include: two car garage, fireplace, covered back patio, and a fenced yard. This single family home is minutes from Scott & White and Hwy 190.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
917 Silver Stone Dr
917 Silver Stone Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1394 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: two car garage, fireplace, and a fenced back yard. This single family home is minutes from Scott and White, Hwy 190, and Temple College.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Temple, TX

Temple apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

