All apartments in Temple
Find more places like
Wildflower Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple, TX
/
Wildflower Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Wildflower Villas

5227 W Adams Ave · (254) 400-2463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temple
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1006 · Avail. Aug 21

$887

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 0922 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 0637 · Avail. now

$966

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0102 · Avail. Jul 31

$972

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Aug 14

$981

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 0926 · Avail. now

$988

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wildflower Villas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Wildflower Villas brings luxury living right to the heart of Temple, Texas. This attractive community provides all the qualities that are desirable in a new apartment home. When coming home to relax you will enter our gated community and find a wealth of manicured landscaping and spacious grounds. Choosing the perfect apartment is a breeze with multiple one, two, and three bedroom floorplan options. Our homes are designed to please with island style kitchens with pantries, distinguished crown moldings, white appliances, and traditional build-in bookshelves and desks. There is not a shortage in closet space with our walk-in closets and you can unwind after a long day in our garden-style tubs. You have a place for a full size washer and dryer in every apartment home, and additional storage on the patio for all your belongings that never make it inside.

The luxury homes are just the beginning. At Wildflower Villas, no corner was cut in offering resort-style amenities. We offer our 24-hou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $99 for all floor plans
Move-in Fees: waived admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Detached Garages: $75/month; Carports: $35/month.
Storage Details: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Wildflower Villas have any available units?
Wildflower Villas has 11 units available starting at $887 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does Wildflower Villas have?
Some of Wildflower Villas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wildflower Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Wildflower Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wildflower Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Wildflower Villas is pet friendly.
Does Wildflower Villas offer parking?
Yes, Wildflower Villas offers parking.
Does Wildflower Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wildflower Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wildflower Villas have a pool?
Yes, Wildflower Villas has a pool.
Does Wildflower Villas have accessible units?
No, Wildflower Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Wildflower Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wildflower Villas has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Temple, TX 76504
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St
Temple, TX 76504
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St
Temple, TX 76504
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd
Temple, TX 76502
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76504
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St
Temple, TX 76504

Similar Pages

Temple 1 BedroomsTemple 2 BedroomsTemple 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Apartments with BalconyTemple Apartments with PoolWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Temple CollegeCentral Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson UniversityMcLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University