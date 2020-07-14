Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse coffee bar guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving

Wildflower Villas brings luxury living right to the heart of Temple, Texas. This attractive community provides all the qualities that are desirable in a new apartment home. When coming home to relax you will enter our gated community and find a wealth of manicured landscaping and spacious grounds. Choosing the perfect apartment is a breeze with multiple one, two, and three bedroom floorplan options. Our homes are designed to please with island style kitchens with pantries, distinguished crown moldings, white appliances, and traditional build-in bookshelves and desks. There is not a shortage in closet space with our walk-in closets and you can unwind after a long day in our garden-style tubs. You have a place for a full size washer and dryer in every apartment home, and additional storage on the patio for all your belongings that never make it inside.



The luxury homes are just the beginning. At Wildflower Villas, no corner was cut in offering resort-style amenities. We offer our 24-hou