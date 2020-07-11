Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Temple, TX with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
19 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.

Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy
413 Wyndham Hill Parkway, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1851 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Academy ISD.

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
1020 S 25th Street
1020 South 25th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home ready for move in NOW! Corner lot with mature trees, large fenced backyard with storage building. Located blocks from Scott & White. One car carport and covered front porch add to the charm.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1006 S 19th ST
1006 South 19th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPLE! Minutes from Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, Temple College, and all that Central Texas has to offer. Private backyard. Refrigerator and washer/dryer INCLUDED in the home!APPLICATION: Go4rent.
Results within 5 miles of Temple

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).
Results within 10 miles of Temple
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$641
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
10 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
B Available 07/15/20 *Currently in full remodel, available 15 July* 3 bed 2 bath house with large office (bigger than bedroom).

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
2204 Wickiup Trail
2204 Wickiup Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2316 sqft
2204 Wickiup Trail Available 08/20/20 How about this Texas weather? This home comes with a screened-in patio! - Available 8/20/2020. Please our office at 254-526-5000 to schedule a tour.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1710 Benttree Drive
1710 Bent Tree Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
795 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Evening Hollow. Newly remodeled unit! Central heat/air, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and laundry IN THE UNIT. Is pet friendly.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4805 Rosaline Dr
4805 Rosaline Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1510 sqft
Spacious New Rental in Belton - Property Id: 300810 “Beautiful country feel, private HOA community and close to downtown Belton. Our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is perfect for any family. Located in the Three Creeks subdivision off 1670 in Belton.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2216 Cimmaron Dr.
2216 Cimmaron Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1442 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Monthly Rental near Fort Hood - Property Id: 253974 This newly updated single-family residential home is located in Killeen Texas just minutes from Fort Hood and is available to rent by the month.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2604 White Moon Dr
2604 White Moon Dr, Harker Heights, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3544 sqft
Large home in Skipcha Mt. Estates. Pull up to the lush landscaped yard and admire the well kept yard. There is plenty of room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 3500 square feet of living space.

Temple rents held steady over the past month

Temple rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Temple stand at $609 for a one-bedroom apartment and $806 for a two-bedroom. Temple's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Temple, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Temple rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Temple, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Temple is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Temple's median two-bedroom rent of $806 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Temple's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Temple than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Temple.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

