Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Temple, TX

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
18 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1299 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$726
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
10 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
16 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
$
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
10016 Fantail Lane
10016 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2515 sqft
Quiet cul de sec backing up to open green space. Downstairs offers a large open living space with a study and a half bath. Kitchen/Dining combo complete with island and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
7113 Bluegrass Court
7113 Bluegrass Court, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1349 sqft
*No Deposit for qualified applicants!* Call Brittny at 254-300-7315. *Apply with Rhino to cover your security deposit!* ***Photos may have been taken prior to most recent resident. Applications are processed in order of receipt.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
6513 Brooks Drive
6513 Brooks Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1886 sqft
Available July 6, 2020 **Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
907 Kacie Dr
907 Kacie Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1562 sqft
4 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: tile flooring, granite countertops, raised ceiling in master with double sink and garden tub in master bath, and a fenced yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1013 Ravenwood Court
1013 Ravenwood Court, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2038 sqft
4 BEDROOM, BELTON ISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that has been well maintained. This gated community includes a community park and swimming pool with restricted access.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7319 Birdsnest Way
7319 Birdsnest Way, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath with a total of 1604 SQFT available 03/01/2020! Home is located in the Belton ISD area. HOA with community play ground as well as access to pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
833 Karey Dr
833 Karey Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1598 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOM, CONVENIENT TO SCOTT & WHITE - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with almost 1600 square feet located in Canyon Ridge, only minutes to Scott & White, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10017 Fantail Lane
10017 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1697 sqft
10017 Fantail Lane Available 07/06/20 - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2787 sqft
1227 Cozy Creek Drive Available 06/18/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855163)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1340 South 11th Street
1340 South 11th Street, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
1271 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN SLATON - Recently remodeled 3/1 available for in Slaton. Fenced and large backyard (RLNE5848821)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
501 Westchester Court
501 Westchester Court, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1760 sqft
*** Open to working with brokers *** 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family home Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/501-westchester-ct-temple-tx-76502-usa/8bab4da0-265d-4094-863f-9dbd52cfcedf (RLNE5810224)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7818 Hawthorn
7818 Hawthorn, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1350 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home with opener Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2906 Mitchell Dr
2906 Mitchell Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1954 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage House -with extra room Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Gas Heat, Granite Counters, Patio, Carpet,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
908 W Lamar Ave
908 West Lamar Avenue, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
870 sqft
Unit in beautiful duplex home available! 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Carport Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Stove - Fenced Yard Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10012 Fantail Ln
10012 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1453 sqft
Beautiful home available in Temple Windmill Farms HOA**! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home **$100 registration fee for HOA pool access Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Patio,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3906 Erie Dr
3906 Erie Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1921 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Craft/Office Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
907 S 49th St
907 South 49th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
842 sqft
Beautiful home available! 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Gas Heat - Dishwasher - Stove - Hardwood Floors - Fenced Yard - Patio Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Temple, TX

Finding an apartment in Temple that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

