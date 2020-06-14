22 Apartments for rent in Temple, TX with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Temple renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
14 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1299 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
18 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
$
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$726
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
$
10 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
16 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
$
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.

1 Unit Available
1103 South 49th Street
1103 South 49th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
1103 South 49th Street Available 06/15/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath features wood flooring throughout, with the exception of the tiled bath, closets in both bedrooms, a single car garage, and a spacious fenced

1 Unit Available
907 S 49th St
907 South 49th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
842 sqft
Beautiful home available! 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Gas Heat - Dishwasher - Stove - Hardwood Floors - Fenced Yard - Patio Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 Unit Available
2605 W Ave Z
2605 West Avenue Z, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1580 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Temple ISD. Features includre: hardwood flooring with carpeted bedrooms, granite countertops, double sink in master bath, covered back patio, and a fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
4824 Stonehaven Dr
4824 Stonehaven Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1698 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: hardwood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms, tubs in both bathrooms, covered back patio, and a fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
2909 Bowie Trl
2909 Bowie Trail, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: tile and hardwood flooring, beautiful ceiling beem with large brick fireplace in living room, wooden countertops, back patio, and a fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
3308 Keller Rd
3308 Keller Road, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bath duplex, located within Temple ISD. Features: hardwood flooring throughout, brick fireplace in livingroom, granite countertops, and double doors opening up to back patio.

1 Unit Available
7424 Wind Chime
7424 Wind Chime Way, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1285 sqft
BELTON SCHOOL DISTRICT! 3 BR and 2 Bath Home AVAILABLE NOW! - Well maintained home in Belton school district ready for immediate Move In! This great 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready to enjoy the wonderful evenings and quiet lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Temple

1 Unit Available
511 Dusty Trl
511 Dusty Trl, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Microwave - Hardwood Floors - Fireplace - Granite Counter tops - Garden Tub - Patio

1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.
Results within 5 miles of Temple

1 Unit Available
119 Vine St
119 Vine St, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2278 sqft
**Available Now** - Subdivision: High Crest Schools; Sparta Elementary School South Belton Middle School Belton High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to
Results within 10 miles of Temple
12 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
1 Unit Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$829
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.

Union Grove
1 Unit Available
2203 Creek Drive
2203 Creek Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2358 sqft
2203 Creek Drive Available 07/15/20 LARGE 4 BR IN HARKER HEIGHTS! BRAND NEW LISTING!! - Fantastic four bedroom home in Harker Heights with two living areas and two dining areas! Over 2300 square feet all on one floor! Summer days will never be the

1 Unit Available
2601 Hidden Hill Drive
2601 Hidden Hill Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1193 sqft
2601 Hidden Hill Drive Available 07/15/20 *Lease Pending* No carpet here! - *Lease Pending* Lovely three bedroom, two bathroom home with attached garage with opener.

1 Unit Available
602 Diana Ln
602 Diana Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1508 sqft
Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2020!!!! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area.

1 Unit Available
1806 Iron Jacket Trail
1806 Iron Jacket Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2178 sqft
When buying isn't an option, why not rent the most exquisite rental home on the market.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Temple, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Temple renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

