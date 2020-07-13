Apartment List
/
TX
/
temple
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM

98 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Temple, TX

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$933
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$479
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
17 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
18 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
913 Woodhollow Dr
913 Woodhollow Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1482 sqft
Home is in the Hills of Westwood HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, Carpet and Fenced Yard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1807 S 19th St
1807 South 19th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
816 sqft
2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Stove - Fenced Yard - Patio - 1 Car Garage Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2787 sqft
GREAT AMENITIES! Small Dogs Accepted! - Be a part of a great HOA community with a beautiful pool and park area just for use by the neighborhood residents! Looking for schools nearby? Within 1 mile is an elementary, middle AND high school! It

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8109 Fieldstone Dr
8109 Fieldstone Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Home is in the Westfield HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counters, Jetted Tub, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile and Fenced

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5902 Ambrose Cir
5902 Ambrose Circle, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3128 sqft
5 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9914 Maplewood Ct
9914 Maple Wood Court, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3022 sqft
Home is in the Temple Windmill Farms HOA! 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Loft **$100 registration fee for HOA pool access Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Stove,

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
127 Sheridan Loop
127 Sheridan Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1779 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7824 NORTH GATE LOOP
7824 Northgate Loop, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1917 sqft
7824 North Gate - (RLNE5896779)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 S. 13 ST
1710 South 13th Street, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
962 sqft
1710 S. 13 ST Available 07/15/20 COZY 3 BEDROOM HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN TEMPLE - This well cared for home is located within minutes of Baylor Scott & White Hospital, shopping and entertainment. All hardwood floors. Formal dining room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
304 Peanut Dr
304 Peanut Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1874 sqft
4 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD, features: washer/dryer connections, central heat/air, kitchen appliances, and fenced yard.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
5213 Canyon Creek Dr
5213 Canyon Creek Drive, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
928 sqft
2 bedroom/2 bath duplex, located within Temple ISD. Features include: vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, wooden countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace in living room, carpeted bedrooms, and a fenced yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1321 Cozy Creek Drive
1321 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1720 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom in Temple! This adorable home features a lovely livingroom. The open kitchen boasts recessed lighting, an island and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Westchester Court
501 Westchester Court, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1760 sqft
*** Open to working with brokers *** 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family home Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/501-westchester-ct-temple-tx-76502-usa/8bab4da0-265d-4094-863f-9dbd52cfcedf (RLNE5810224)

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1006 S 19th ST
1006 South 19th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPLE! Minutes from Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, Temple College, and all that Central Texas has to offer. Private backyard. Refrigerator and washer/dryer INCLUDED in the home!APPLICATION: Go4rent.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1575 Case Rd
1575 Case Rd, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1315 sqft
Adorable duplex in the up and coming Reserve at South Pointe neighborhood! Available for move-in September 2020!! Lawn care and Appliances Included! 12+ Months/Minimum Credit Score 640 Visit our website www.rentleading.com for more info!

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
413 Bashaw Lp
413 Bashaw Loop, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1581 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath single family home, located within Academy/Temple ISD. Features include: two car garage, fireplace, covered back patio, and a fenced yard. This single family home is minutes from Scott & White and Hwy 190.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
917 Silver Stone Dr
917 Silver Stone Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1394 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: two car garage, fireplace, and a fenced back yard. This single family home is minutes from Scott and White, Hwy 190, and Temple College.

July 2020 Temple Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Temple Rent Report. Temple rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Temple Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Temple Rent Report. Temple rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Temple rents held steady over the past month

Temple rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Temple stand at $609 for a one-bedroom apartment and $806 for a two-bedroom. Temple's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Temple, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Temple rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Temple, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Temple is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Temple's median two-bedroom rent of $806 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Temple's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Temple than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Temple.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Temple 1 BedroomsTemple 2 BedroomsTemple 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple 3 BedroomsTemple Apartments with Balcony
    Temple Apartments with GarageTemple Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTemple Apartments with ParkingTemple Apartments with Pool
    Temple Apartments with Washer-DryerTemple Dog Friendly ApartmentsTemple Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
    Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXManor, TXRobinson, TX
    Belton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Temple CollegeCentral Texas College
    Huston-Tillotson UniversityMcLennan Community College
    Saint Edward's University