Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM

130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Temple, TX

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1299 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
16 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$726
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
639 Westfield Blvd.
639 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome available End of June in the Westfield neighborhood of West Temple and Belton ISD. This townhome is minutes away from the Westfield Market where many restaurants and shops await.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
1227 Cozy Creek Drive Available 06/18/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855163)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1340 South 11th Street
1340 South 11th Street, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
1271 sqft
GREAT DEAL IN SLATON - Recently remodeled 3/1 available for prelease in Slaton. (RLNE5848821)

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Paseo Del Plata
820 Paseo Del Plata, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1622 sqft
Gorgeous gem within 5 minutes drive to Scott and White - Check out this awesome 3 bedroom PLUS AN OFFICE, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home, just minutes away from Scott and White. Less than a year old and immaculately maintained.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Skylar Heisghts
705 Skylar Heights Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1301 sqft
Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW PROPERTY- 3BR/2BA Home - Built In 2020 - Property Id: 292110 NEW BUILD - BUILT IN 2020 - AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Attractive 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car-Garage Home with Central Heat & Air, Washer and Dryer Connection.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2720 Greenbriar Court
2720 Greenbriar Court, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
- (RLNE5817177)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Westchester Court
501 Westchester Court, Temple, TX
*** Open to working with brokers *** 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family home Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/501-westchester-ct-temple-tx-76502-usa/8bab4da0-265d-4094-863f-9dbd52cfcedf (RLNE5810224)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 Ravenwood Court
1013 Ravenwood Court, Temple, TX
4 BEDROOM, BELTON ISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that has been well maintained. This gated community includes a community park and swimming pool with restricted access.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
833 Karey Dr
833 Karey Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1598 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOM, CONVENIENT TO SCOTT & WHITE - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with almost 1600 square feet located in Canyon Ridge, only minutes to Scott & White, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7319 Birdsnest Way
7319 Birdsnest Way, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath with a total of 1604 SQFT available 03/01/2020! Home is located in the Belton ISD area. HOA with community play ground as well as access to pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 Iroquois Trl
3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX
3710 Iroquois Trl Available 07/01/20 4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Big Timber
121 Big Timber Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1541 sqft
121 Big Timber Available 07/01/20 3 BEDROOM + LOFT, BISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
524 Peanut Dr
524 Peanut Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1740 sqft
524 Peanut Dr Available 07/01/20 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, COMMUNITY POOL, BELTON ISD - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom plus an office, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Belton ISD.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr
1229 Lonesome Oak Drive, Temple, TX
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr Available 07/01/20 LOTS OF SPACE, BELTON ISD - This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in Belton ISD.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10017 Fantail Lane
10017 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1697 sqft
10017 Fantail Lane Available 07/06/20 - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2806 Daniel Boone Trl
2806 Daniel Boone Trail, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1253 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Covered Patio, and Fenced Yard. Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2328 Warwicke Ct
2328 Warwicke Court, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1605 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counter Tops, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Vinyl Plank

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
511 E Young Ave
511 East Young Avenue, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1180 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1 Car Garage Amenities include: -Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Dishwasher -Stove -Fenced Yard Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3906 Erie Dr
3906 Erie Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1921 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Craft/Office Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7818 Hawthorn
7818 Hawthorn, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1350 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home with opener Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10012 Fantail Ln
10012 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1453 sqft
Beautiful home available in Temple Windmill Farms HOA**! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home **$100 registration fee for HOA pool access Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Patio,

June 2020 Temple Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temple Rent Report. Temple rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Temple Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temple Rent Report. Temple rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Temple rents declined significantly over the past month

Temple rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temple stand at $608 for a one-bedroom apartment and $805 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Temple's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Temple, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Temple rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Temple, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Temple is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Temple's median two-bedroom rent of $805 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Temple.
    • While Temple's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Temple than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Temple.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

