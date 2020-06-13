Apartment List
/
TX
/
temple
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Temple, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
10 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1299 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$726
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
16 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2906 Mitchell Dr
2906 Mitchell Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1954 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage House -with extra room Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Gas Heat, Granite Counters, Patio, Carpet,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
908 W Lamar Ave
908 West Lamar Avenue, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
870 sqft
Unit in beautiful duplex home available! 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Carport Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Stove - Fenced Yard Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10012 Fantail Ln
10012 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1453 sqft
Beautiful home available in Temple Windmill Farms HOA**! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home **$100 registration fee for HOA pool access Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Patio,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3906 Erie Dr
3906 Erie Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1921 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Craft/Office Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
907 S 49th St
907 South 49th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
842 sqft
Beautiful home available! 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Gas Heat - Dishwasher - Stove - Hardwood Floors - Fenced Yard - Patio Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Skylar Heisghts
705 Skylar Heights Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1301 sqft
Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW PROPERTY- 3BR/2BA Home - Built In 2020 - Property Id: 292110 NEW BUILD - BUILT IN 2020 - AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Attractive 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car-Garage Home with Central Heat & Air, Washer and Dryer Connection.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7319 Birdsnest Way
7319 Birdsnest Way, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath with a total of 1604 SQFT available 03/01/2020! Home is located in the Belton ISD area. HOA with community play ground as well as access to pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 Iroquois Trl
3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2144 sqft
3710 Iroquois Trl Available 07/01/20 4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Big Timber
121 Big Timber Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1541 sqft
121 Big Timber Available 07/01/20 3 BEDROOM + LOFT, BISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
305 Olaf Drive - A
305 Olaf Dr, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1334 sqft
NEW DUPLEX AVAILABLE FOR RENT! THREE BEDROOM - TWO BATH - WOOD VINYL PLANK FLOORING - GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN - BUILT IN DESK IN HALLWAY - DOUBLE SINKS AND GARDEN TUB IN MASTER BATH - WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM - PET ALLOWED PER

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
413 Bashaw Lp
413 Bashaw Loop, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1581 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath single family home, located within Academy/Temple ISD. Features include: two car garage, fireplace, covered back patio, and a fenced yard. This single family home is minutes from Scott & White and Hwy 190.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2605 W Ave Z
2605 West Avenue Z, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1580 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Temple ISD. Features includre: hardwood flooring with carpeted bedrooms, granite countertops, double sink in master bath, covered back patio, and a fenced yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4824 Stonehaven Dr
4824 Stonehaven Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1698 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: hardwood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms, tubs in both bathrooms, covered back patio, and a fenced yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
7708 Honeysuckle Dr
7708 Honeysuckle, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1277 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2909 Bowie Trl
2909 Bowie Trail, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: tile and hardwood flooring, beautiful ceiling beem with large brick fireplace in living room, wooden countertops, back patio, and a fenced backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
3308 Keller Rd
3308 Keller Road, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bath duplex, located within Temple ISD. Features: hardwood flooring throughout, brick fireplace in livingroom, granite countertops, and double doors opening up to back patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
417 Emerald Ridge Drive
417 Emerald Ridge Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1264 sqft
MOVE IN -READY TO MOVE IN NOW, Completely updated Interior with PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE NO MORE CARPET:) features include Nice and spaces rooms, Perfect home for entertaining friends and family, all the carpeting in all areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Temple, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Temple renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Temple 1 BedroomsTemple 2 BedroomsTemple 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple 3 Bedrooms
Temple Apartments with BalconyTemple Apartments with GarageTemple Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTemple Apartments with Parking
Temple Apartments with PoolTemple Apartments with Washer-DryerTemple Dog Friendly ApartmentsTemple Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXManor, TXRobinson, TX
Belton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Temple CollegeCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversityMcLennan Community College
Saint Edward's University