100 Apartments for rent in Temple, TX with parking

Apartment hunting got you feeling less than stellar? Well, no worries because your new home in Temple, Texas, is perhaps the best place in the country to get sick. With more doctors and physicians per capita than any other American city, the world-class medical facilities located within city limits keep Temple residents healthy and safe. Good thing, because you'll get sick of barbecue eventually and succumb to day-old sushi specials. With regard to your renting woes? After reading this here guide, we predict that you’ll feel better in no time. See more