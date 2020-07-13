Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Temple, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temple apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$933
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$479
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
17 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
6 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
913 Woodhollow Dr
913 Woodhollow Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1482 sqft
Home is in the Hills of Westwood HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, Carpet and Fenced Yard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1807 S 19th St
1807 South 19th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
816 sqft
2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Stove - Fenced Yard - Patio - 1 Car Garage Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2787 sqft
GREAT AMENITIES! Small Dogs Accepted! - Be a part of a great HOA community with a beautiful pool and park area just for use by the neighborhood residents! Looking for schools nearby? Within 1 mile is an elementary, middle AND high school! It

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 Iroquois Trl
3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2144 sqft
4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8109 Fieldstone Dr
8109 Fieldstone Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Home is in the Westfield HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counters, Jetted Tub, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile and Fenced

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5902 Ambrose Cir
5902 Ambrose Circle, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3128 sqft
5 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9914 Maplewood Ct
9914 Maple Wood Court, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3022 sqft
Home is in the Temple Windmill Farms HOA! 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Loft **$100 registration fee for HOA pool access Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Stove,

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
127 Sheridan Loop
127 Sheridan Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1779 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1326 Honey Hill Drive
1326 Honey Hill Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2466 sqft
4 bedroom/2.5 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features include: arched walkways, laminate flooring, high ceilings, granite countertops, carpeted bedrooms, and a fenced yard.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
703 Apache Dr
703 Apache Drive, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bath duplex, located within Temple ISD. Features include: hardwood flooring, vaulted living room ceiling with fireplace, and covered car port. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and SW H K Dodgen Loop.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6197 Wheaton Loop
6197 Wheaton, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1590 sqft
Brand new construction. Be the first to live in this beautiful Omega Builder's Bower 100 floorplan featuring three bedrooms and two baths.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1321 Cozy Creek Drive
1321 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1720 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom in Temple! This adorable home features a lovely livingroom. The open kitchen boasts recessed lighting, an island and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Westchester Court
501 Westchester Court, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1760 sqft
*** Open to working with brokers *** 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family home Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/501-westchester-ct-temple-tx-76502-usa/8bab4da0-265d-4094-863f-9dbd52cfcedf (RLNE5810224)

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1575 Case Rd
1575 Case Rd, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1315 sqft
Adorable duplex in the up and coming Reserve at South Pointe neighborhood! Available for move-in September 2020!! Lawn care and Appliances Included! 12+ Months/Minimum Credit Score 640 Visit our website www.rentleading.com for more info!

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
413 Bashaw Lp
413 Bashaw Loop, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1581 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath single family home, located within Academy/Temple ISD. Features include: two car garage, fireplace, covered back patio, and a fenced yard. This single family home is minutes from Scott & White and Hwy 190.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
917 Silver Stone Dr
917 Silver Stone Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1394 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: two car garage, fireplace, and a fenced back yard. This single family home is minutes from Scott and White, Hwy 190, and Temple College.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
305 Olaf Drive - A
305 Olaf Dr, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1334 sqft
NEW DUPLEX AVAILABLE FOR RENT! THREE BEDROOM - TWO BATH - WOOD VINYL PLANK FLOORING - GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN - BUILT IN DESK IN HALLWAY - DOUBLE SINKS AND GARDEN TUB IN MASTER BATH - WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM - PET ALLOWED PER
City Guide for Temple, TX

Apartment hunting got you feeling less than stellar? Well, no worries because your new home in Temple, Texas, is perhaps the best place in the country to get sick. With more doctors and physicians per capita than any other American city, the world-class medical facilities located within city limits keep Temple residents healthy and safe. Good thing, because you'll get sick of barbecue eventually and succumb to day-old sushi specials. With regard to your renting woes? After reading this here guide, we predict that you’ll feel better in no time. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Temple, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temple apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

