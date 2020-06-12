34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Temple, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
10 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
17 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1059 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$953
1062 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
16 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$785
1075 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3608 Robinhood
3608 Robinhood Drive, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
- (RLNE5818137)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1103 South 49th Street
1103 South 49th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
1103 South 49th Street Available 06/15/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath features wood flooring throughout, with the exception of the tiled bath, closets in both bedrooms, a single car garage, and a spacious fenced

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
908 W Lamar Ave
908 West Lamar Avenue, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
870 sqft
Unit in beautiful duplex home available! 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Carport Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Stove - Fenced Yard Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
907 S 49th St
907 South 49th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
842 sqft
Beautiful home available! 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Gas Heat - Dishwasher - Stove - Hardwood Floors - Fenced Yard - Patio Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
3308 Keller Rd
3308 Keller Road, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bath duplex, located within Temple ISD. Features: hardwood flooring throughout, brick fireplace in livingroom, granite countertops, and double doors opening up to back patio.
1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1102 Cheryl Ln.
1102 Cheryl Ln, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled upstairs apartment in Belton! 2 bedroom 1 bath, vinyl floors through out. Spacious living area, large bedrooms. Pets allowed upon approval.

1 of 11

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
1025 North Wall St
1025 N Wall St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome located in Belton. Tile flooring downstairs in living/kitchen/dining areas and carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Includes Kitchen Appliances, W/D connections, Central H/A, and yard maintenance.
1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
518 Shine Street
518 Shine St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1146 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to UMHB (1/4 mile).

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Chance Ct
1512 Chance Ct, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete flooring, faux granite countertops, and a fenced backyard. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 190.

1 of 3

Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
407 N Penelope St
407 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
952 sqft
Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Belton! Spacious living room and kitchen appliances included. Large fenced yard with a covered patio and small storage shed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
14 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$829
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Satch Dr B
130 Satch Dr, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 07/31/20 Duplex on quiet cul de sac in country setting. - Property Id: 297470 Duplex on quietcul de sac located behind Holiday Inn and ball fields. Tile floors, garage and driveway, with W/D hookups. Large yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2601 Wiley Dr
2601 Wiley Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
e.g. Apt. 201 or The Arbor or Corner Two Bedroom Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!! UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON This 2 story home has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 living and 1 dining area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2019 Dickens
2019 Dickens Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
936 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and a dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

June 2020 Temple Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temple Rent Report. Temple rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Temple rents declined significantly over the past month

Temple rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temple stand at $608 for a one-bedroom apartment and $805 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Temple's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Temple, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Temple rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Temple, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Temple is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Temple's median two-bedroom rent of $805 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Temple.
    • While Temple's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Temple than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Temple.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

