1024 Roanoke Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:40 AM

1024 Roanoke Dr

1024 Roanoke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Roanoke Drive, Temple, TX 76504

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home available!
-3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom -2 Car Garage
Amenities include:
-Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Fridge -Microwave -Dishwasher -Stove -Garden Tub -Patio -Carpet -Privacy Fenced Yard
Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 7/20/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Roanoke Dr have any available units?
1024 Roanoke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Roanoke Dr have?
Some of 1024 Roanoke Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Roanoke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Roanoke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Roanoke Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Roanoke Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Roanoke Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Roanoke Dr offers parking.
Does 1024 Roanoke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Roanoke Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Roanoke Dr have a pool?
No, 1024 Roanoke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Roanoke Dr have accessible units?
No, 1024 Roanoke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Roanoke Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Roanoke Dr has units with dishwashers.
