933 Sagewood Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pre-leasing for fall! Duplex for rent- Right off of the Texas State university, San Marcos bus route. These are around 1400 sqft each with open kitchen, living room, and half bathroom downstairs. Three upstairs bedrooms with private bathrooms and walk in closets in each room. Pet friendly with small fenced in back yard. Full size washer and dryer, and kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. 2 car garage and large driveway for additional car parking.

Duplex for rent- Right off of the Texas State university, San Marcos bus route. These are around 1400 square footage each with open kitchen and living room downstairs. Three upstairs bedrooms with private bathrooms in each room and half bath, downstairs. Large walk in closets in each room. Pet friendly with small back yard available. Full size washer, dryer, and kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dish washer, stove-oven. 2 car garage and large driveway for additional car parking. Right off of the Texas State bus route.