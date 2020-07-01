All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

933 Sagewood Trail

933 Sagewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

933 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pre-leasing for fall! Duplex for rent- Right off of the Texas State university, San Marcos bus route. These are around 1400 sqft each with open kitchen, living room, and half bathroom downstairs. Three upstairs bedrooms with private bathrooms and walk in closets in each room. Pet friendly with small fenced in back yard. Full size washer and dryer, and kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. 2 car garage and large driveway for additional car parking.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Sagewood Trail have any available units?
933 Sagewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Sagewood Trail have?
Some of 933 Sagewood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Sagewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
933 Sagewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Sagewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 Sagewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 933 Sagewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 933 Sagewood Trail offers parking.
Does 933 Sagewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Sagewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Sagewood Trail have a pool?
No, 933 Sagewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 933 Sagewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 933 Sagewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Sagewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Sagewood Trail has units with dishwashers.

