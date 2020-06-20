Rent Calculator
833 Old Ranch Road 12
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM
833 Old Ranch Road 12
833 Old Ranch Road 12
Location
833 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom house across from Texas State University. Downstairs porch and upstairs balcony overlooking the university. Situated on wooded lot. Parking for 4 cars.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 833 Old Ranch Road 12 have any available units?
833 Old Ranch Road 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 833 Old Ranch Road 12 have?
Some of 833 Old Ranch Road 12's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 833 Old Ranch Road 12 currently offering any rent specials?
833 Old Ranch Road 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Old Ranch Road 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Old Ranch Road 12 is pet friendly.
Does 833 Old Ranch Road 12 offer parking?
Yes, 833 Old Ranch Road 12 does offer parking.
Does 833 Old Ranch Road 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Old Ranch Road 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Old Ranch Road 12 have a pool?
No, 833 Old Ranch Road 12 does not have a pool.
Does 833 Old Ranch Road 12 have accessible units?
No, 833 Old Ranch Road 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Old Ranch Road 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Old Ranch Road 12 has units with dishwashers.
