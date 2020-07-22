All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 743 Easton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
743 Easton Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

743 Easton Drive

743 Easton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

743 Easton Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available 3/1/20, possibly last week in February. Immaculate single story home in the highly desirable Blanco Vista community. Great floor plan. Granite countertops, flex/game room, office/study, formal dining, beautiful hardwood floors, tile in main area, large master bedroom. Appliances and water softener included! Enjoy refreshments while relaxing under the covered patio with ceiling fan looking at the greenbelt view, and have the convenience of having an exterior natural gas hookup for your grill. Community pool, playground, and the 5 Mile Dam within walking distance. A MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Easton Drive have any available units?
743 Easton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 Easton Drive have?
Some of 743 Easton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Easton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
743 Easton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Easton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 743 Easton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 743 Easton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 743 Easton Drive offers parking.
Does 743 Easton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Easton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Easton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 743 Easton Drive has a pool.
Does 743 Easton Drive have accessible units?
No, 743 Easton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Easton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 Easton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk
191 Cotter Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos Apartments with Balconies
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University