743 Easton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Available 3/1/20, possibly last week in February. Immaculate single story home in the highly desirable Blanco Vista community. Great floor plan. Granite countertops, flex/game room, office/study, formal dining, beautiful hardwood floors, tile in main area, large master bedroom. Appliances and water softener included! Enjoy refreshments while relaxing under the covered patio with ceiling fan looking at the greenbelt view, and have the convenience of having an exterior natural gas hookup for your grill. Community pool, playground, and the 5 Mile Dam within walking distance. A MUST see!