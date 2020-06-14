210 Apartments for rent in Cibolo, TX with garage
1 of 11
1 of 30
1 of 48
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 5
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 44
1 of 23
1 of 4
Cibolo is a Native American and Spanish word that means buffalo, or bison, which used to roam this part of southern Texas.
Close to San Antonio in Guadalupe County, Cibolo, with a population of around 15,000, offers a small-town feeling with big-city amenities close at hand. Bearing a town motto as the "city of choice," this pleasant community is big on the outdoors and includes the Crescent Bend Nature Center with over 100 acres to hike and explore. The Guadalupe River is a big draw to rafters and boaters, and while many residents commute to San Antonio for work, the drive time is less than twenty minutes. Weather is temperate: while sometimes hot in the summer months, warm winters and mild springs make this a great place to live if you like the outdoors -- and definitely if you're not all about parkas. See more
Cibolo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.