1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
26 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seguin, TX
18 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
686 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
9 Units Available
Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
614 sqft
Apartment homes with breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Private balcony/patio. Master planned community with energy-efficient initiatives. Volleyball court and pool table. Easy access to S. State Highway 123.
1 Unit Available
719 ERWIN ST
719 Erwin St, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
756 sqft
Are you looking for quiet country living? Don't miss out on this one! Recently remodeled one bed, one bath that includes stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Fenced yard, laundry room, and shed in the back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Seguin
195 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Seguin
Landa Park
56 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
774 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
10 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
675 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
41 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
723 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
20 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
42 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,172
686 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
29 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
1 Unit Available
1030 Cole Avenue
1030 Cole Avenue, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
940 sqft
Location Location Location! Recently Updated 1/1 Cottage w/ Energy Efficient Guest House! - Location Location Location! Recently Updated 1/1 Cottage w/ Energy Efficient Guest House! Close to Landa Park and Golf Course! This Home Features Updated
New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside
1 Unit Available
161 Creekside Way
161 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
78130 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.
1 Unit Available
575 E. Torrey St.
575 East Torrey Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
637 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
1 Unit Available
770 N IH 35
770 I 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
692 sqft
Are you ready to call one of the most beautiful communities in New Braunfels home? Live near Lake Dunlop and enjoy a variety of amenities such as basketball, volleyball, a swimming pool, elaborate fitness center, jogging trails and a 4 acre private
1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
757 sqft
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.
1 Unit Available
520 FM 306
520 Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
682 sqft
This community offers one of the best bangs for your buck in all of New Braunfels. Come home to a creative interior design, enjoy the remarkable community privileges or explore the nearby dining, entertainment and shopping opportunities.
1 Unit Available
1045 Sanger
1045 Sanger Avenue, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
621 sqft
1 Unit Available
1747 Fm 1101
1747 Farm-to-Market Road 1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
605 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
