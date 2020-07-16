/
1 bedroom apartments
28 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1391 Moerike Rd
1391 Moerike Road, Canyon Lake, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
200 sqft
Efficiency near Canyon Lake. Less than five minutes to the lake, in a peaceful setting. Modern Contemporary new home with wildlife as your neighbor.
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
95 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
687 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2090 Dara Lane - B
2090 Dara Lane, Hays County, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2090 Dara Lane - B Available 08/12/20 Serene Neighborhood - New Hard Surface Floors currently being installed - Call office for showings 512-667-6485. LB V No Pets Allowed (RLNE4162116)
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
36 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
760 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
41 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
7 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
45 Units Available
Landa Park
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
5 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 11:50 AM
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
767 sqft
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
34 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
774 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
792 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
32 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
821 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
17 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
827 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
723 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
25 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
770 N IH 35
770 I 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
692 sqft
Are you ready to call one of the most beautiful communities in New Braunfels home? Live near Lake Dunlop and enjoy a variety of amenities such as basketball, volleyball, a swimming pool, elaborate fitness center, jogging trails and a 4 acre private
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
520 FM 306
520 Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
682 sqft
This community offers one of the best bangs for your buck in all of New Braunfels. Come home to a creative interior design, enjoy the remarkable community privileges or explore the nearby dining, entertainment and shopping opportunities.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
757 sqft
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
575 E. Torrey St.
575 East Torrey Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
637 sqft
