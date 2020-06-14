/
1 bedroom apartments
49 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dripping Springs, TX
Verified
1 of 22
$
3 Units Available
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
768 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 5 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified
1 of 46
$
30 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
8800 HIGHWAY 290 W
8800 US Route 290, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,152
899 sqft
From thoughtful amenities to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, this community was built to fulfill your every need! You'll be near Highway 290 near I-35, Seton Southwest Hospital, Austin Community College,
Results within 10 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified
1 of 48
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified
1 of 29
$
East Oak Hill
42 Units Available
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,510
848 sqft
Now Leasing for Fall 2019. Alexan Garza Ranch is the ideal home for those who want it all. Modern, thoughtful design inside and out gives you the best of everything in your own space and within the community.
Verified
1 of 15
17 Units Available
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
716 sqft
You can't beat these stunning Texas hill country views and luxurious amenities. Access to nature trails, coffee bar, refreshing pool and 24-hour gym. Interiors are modern and feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 43
11 Units Available
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
582 sqft
Close to James Bowie High School, Crowan Elementary School, Covington Middle School, HEB, Bauerle Ranch Park, I-35, Highway 290, and S MoPac Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with jacuzzi, dog park, free video library, pool, courtesy patrol, large walk-in closets, and clothes care center.
Verified
1 of 19
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
659 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
$
32 Units Available
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
807 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the MoPac Expressway and I-35. Units offer amenities like laundry, patio/balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community also includes parking garage, pool, and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 18
$
31 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
818 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,294
869 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 42
East Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
766 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 12
Village at Western Oaks
56 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
818 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
Verified
1 of 21
$
East Oak Hill
62 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
797 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified
1 of 25
23 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
835 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 22
11 Units Available
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,319
781 sqft
Beautiful living near Circle C Ranch Metro Park on Slaughter Creek. Near Bowie High School. Upscale amenities include energy-efficient windows, gourmet kitchens and luxury bathrooms. On-site gaming lounge and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 43
East Oak Hill
35 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
854 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 21
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 37
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified
1 of 18
West Oak Hill
32 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
835 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Verified
1 of 44
$
West Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
746 sqft
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 33
West Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
740 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 28
40 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 37
$
West Oak Hill
16 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
