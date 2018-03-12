9605 W MILITARY 90

9605 Southeast Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78214 Harlandale Park
Great First Time Rental. You will have 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Size Bathrooms. Your living space will be over 1,200 Square Foot. You will be close to Lackland AFB, IH 410, & 1604. Shopping is very close by. This residence will not last long!!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
