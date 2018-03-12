All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9605 W MILITARY 90
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:53 AM

9605 W MILITARY 90

9605 Southeast Military Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9605 Southeast Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78214
Harlandale Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great First Time Rental. You will have 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Size Bathrooms. Your living space will be over 1,200 Square Foot. You will be close to Lackland AFB, IH 410, & 1604. Shopping is very close by. This residence will not last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9605 W MILITARY 90 have any available units?
9605 W MILITARY 90 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9605 W MILITARY 90 currently offering any rent specials?
9605 W MILITARY 90 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9605 W MILITARY 90 pet-friendly?
No, 9605 W MILITARY 90 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9605 W MILITARY 90 offer parking?
No, 9605 W MILITARY 90 does not offer parking.
Does 9605 W MILITARY 90 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9605 W MILITARY 90 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9605 W MILITARY 90 have a pool?
No, 9605 W MILITARY 90 does not have a pool.
Does 9605 W MILITARY 90 have accessible units?
No, 9605 W MILITARY 90 does not have accessible units.
Does 9605 W MILITARY 90 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9605 W MILITARY 90 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9605 W MILITARY 90 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9605 W MILITARY 90 does not have units with air conditioning.
