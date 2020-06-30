All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

7934 Donshire Drive

7934 Donshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7934 Donshire Drive, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
NORTHAMPTON - What a gem! Not your typical 3/2 home. Three large living areas. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Refrigerator stays! And a huge walk in pantry! Large master bedroom and split bedroom floorplan. But the best bonus is a large air conditioned Florida room! Hurry this one will not last!!!

(RLNE5611328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7934 Donshire Drive have any available units?
7934 Donshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7934 Donshire Drive have?
Some of 7934 Donshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7934 Donshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7934 Donshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7934 Donshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7934 Donshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7934 Donshire Drive offer parking?
No, 7934 Donshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7934 Donshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7934 Donshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7934 Donshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7934 Donshire Drive has a pool.
Does 7934 Donshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 7934 Donshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7934 Donshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7934 Donshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

