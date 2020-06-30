7934 Donshire Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

NORTHAMPTON - What a gem! Not your typical 3/2 home. Three large living areas. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Refrigerator stays! And a huge walk in pantry! Large master bedroom and split bedroom floorplan. But the best bonus is a large air conditioned Florida room! Hurry this one will not last!!!



(RLNE5611328)