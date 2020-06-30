7934 Donshire Drive, San Antonio, TX 78109 Northhampton
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
NORTHAMPTON - What a gem! Not your typical 3/2 home. Three large living areas. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Refrigerator stays! And a huge walk in pantry! Large master bedroom and split bedroom floorplan. But the best bonus is a large air conditioned Florida room! Hurry this one will not last!!!
(RLNE5611328)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7934 Donshire Drive have any available units?
7934 Donshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.