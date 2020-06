5803 Spring Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT 3 BR HOME IN SPRING CREEK FOREST * TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR SECURITY SYS MONITORING * NEISD SCHOOLS * EASY ACCESS TO 1604, 35, 281, 410, RANDOLPH AFB, FT. SAM, AIRPORT & SHOPPING - BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT 3 BR HOME IN SPRING CREEK FOREST * TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR SECURITY SYS MONITORING * NEISD SCHOOLS * EASY ACCESS TO 1604, 35, 281, 410, RANDOLPH AFB, FT. SAM, AIRPORT & SHOPPING*$55 APPL. FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE * APPL FEE, SEC DEP, FIRST MONTH'S RENT & PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CASH/CERT. FUNDS ONLY * LEASE COMMENCEMENT DATE MUST BE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL * NO PIT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS, OR DOBERMANS



(RLNE2397359)