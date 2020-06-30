Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5027 ANACACHO ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:57 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5027 ANACACHO ST
5027 Anacacho Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5027 Anacacho Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 BR, 2BA Duplex w/one car garage. Rent includes water and tenant pays electricity/gas/yard maintenance. Large Trees and Big Backyard. Close to schools, major roads, shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5027 ANACACHO ST have any available units?
5027 ANACACHO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5027 ANACACHO ST currently offering any rent specials?
5027 ANACACHO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 ANACACHO ST pet-friendly?
No, 5027 ANACACHO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5027 ANACACHO ST offer parking?
Yes, 5027 ANACACHO ST offers parking.
Does 5027 ANACACHO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5027 ANACACHO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 ANACACHO ST have a pool?
No, 5027 ANACACHO ST does not have a pool.
Does 5027 ANACACHO ST have accessible units?
No, 5027 ANACACHO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 ANACACHO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5027 ANACACHO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5027 ANACACHO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5027 ANACACHO ST does not have units with air conditioning.
