415 Margo Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:10 PM

415 Margo Street

415 Margo Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 Margo Street, San Antonio, TX 78223

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Margo Street have any available units?
415 Margo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 415 Margo Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 Margo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Margo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Margo Street is pet friendly.
Does 415 Margo Street offer parking?
No, 415 Margo Street does not offer parking.
Does 415 Margo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Margo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Margo Street have a pool?
No, 415 Margo Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 Margo Street have accessible units?
No, 415 Margo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Margo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Margo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Margo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Margo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
