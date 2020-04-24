All apartments in San Antonio
134 DUNNING AVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

134 DUNNING AVE

134 Dunning Avenue · (210) 288-5125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

134 Dunning Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
ENJOY SOUTHTOWN LIVING!!! Minutes from downtown, all shopping and restaurants. King William is also very close. Never a dull moment at this location. This classic home also has much to love. Enjoy wood flooring and laminate throughout the house. Every room in this house is a great size; large living room, dining room, bedrooms, kitchen, this house has it all!!! Tile in the kitchen along with gas stove for cooking. `Enormous mud room in back. Spacious backyard ready for entertaining families. Huge shed in back yard also!!! If you're looking to move into a central location at a great price, make this your home today!!!! Rent includes AC filter program!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 DUNNING AVE have any available units?
134 DUNNING AVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 134 DUNNING AVE currently offering any rent specials?
134 DUNNING AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 DUNNING AVE pet-friendly?
No, 134 DUNNING AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 134 DUNNING AVE offer parking?
No, 134 DUNNING AVE does not offer parking.
Does 134 DUNNING AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 DUNNING AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 DUNNING AVE have a pool?
No, 134 DUNNING AVE does not have a pool.
Does 134 DUNNING AVE have accessible units?
No, 134 DUNNING AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 134 DUNNING AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 DUNNING AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 DUNNING AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 DUNNING AVE has units with air conditioning.
