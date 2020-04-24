134 DUNNING AVE

Amenities

ENJOY SOUTHTOWN LIVING!!! Minutes from downtown, all shopping and restaurants. King William is also very close. Never a dull moment at this location. This classic home also has much to love. Enjoy wood flooring and laminate throughout the house. Every room in this house is a great size; large living room, dining room, bedrooms, kitchen, this house has it all!!! Tile in the kitchen along with gas stove for cooking. `Enormous mud room in back. Spacious backyard ready for entertaining families. Huge shed in back yard also!!! If you're looking to move into a central location at a great price, make this your home today!!!! Rent includes AC filter program!!!