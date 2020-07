Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath property in a great location available for immediate move in. Property is fairly new with master and a separate office on the first floor and 3 other bedrooms on the second floor. Kitchen includes granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Soaring 2 story ceiling in the family room. Easy access to various restaurants, grocery and parks.



(RLNE5494270)