800 Chiselpoint Cove
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

800 Chiselpoint Cove

800 Chiselpoint Cove · No Longer Available
Location

800 Chiselpoint Cove, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
Beautiful Home in Stone Oak, 1431 and 35 near Round Rock Outlet Malls, Ikea, Walking Distance of School. Open Living - Available May 1, 2020! Beautiful home in Stone Oak! 3/2.5 with 3 living areas! Open kitchen to the breakfast area. Formal living and dining room. Lots of natural light. Hard tile and laminate floors throughout.Refrigerator included. Master with separate garden tub & shower. Carpeted stairs. Utility room upstairs which makes doing laundry easy! Wonderful very large backyard with covered patio for grilling out.
2 car garage. Flexible Pet Policy. Pets Welcome!

$1,695 Deposit/Move in processing fees.
$1,695 first month's rent.

Pets are welcome with our flexible pet policy (see below)!

$250 One Time, Non-Refundable Pet Fee of due at move in (per pet).
$20/month in pet rent (per pet).

Applicants must fill out an additional Pet Screening Application, per pet, (link provided after application is submitted). *Depending on the outcome of the pet screening application, additional pet fees/pet rent may apply.*

There will be a $49.95/month Tenant Benefit Package includes positive rent payment credit reporting to build your credit, AC filter delivery service, free online portals, and more.

(RLNE5732960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Chiselpoint Cove have any available units?
800 Chiselpoint Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Chiselpoint Cove have?
Some of 800 Chiselpoint Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Chiselpoint Cove currently offering any rent specials?
800 Chiselpoint Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Chiselpoint Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Chiselpoint Cove is pet friendly.
Does 800 Chiselpoint Cove offer parking?
Yes, 800 Chiselpoint Cove offers parking.
Does 800 Chiselpoint Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Chiselpoint Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Chiselpoint Cove have a pool?
No, 800 Chiselpoint Cove does not have a pool.
Does 800 Chiselpoint Cove have accessible units?
No, 800 Chiselpoint Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Chiselpoint Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Chiselpoint Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
