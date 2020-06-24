800 Chiselpoint Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning bbq/grill online portal

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage online portal

Beautiful Home in Stone Oak, 1431 and 35 near Round Rock Outlet Malls, Ikea, Walking Distance of School. Open Living - Available May 1, 2020! Beautiful home in Stone Oak! 3/2.5 with 3 living areas! Open kitchen to the breakfast area. Formal living and dining room. Lots of natural light. Hard tile and laminate floors throughout.Refrigerator included. Master with separate garden tub & shower. Carpeted stairs. Utility room upstairs which makes doing laundry easy! Wonderful very large backyard with covered patio for grilling out.

2 car garage. Flexible Pet Policy. Pets Welcome!



$1,695 Deposit/Move in processing fees.

$1,695 first month's rent.



Pets are welcome with our flexible pet policy (see below)!



$250 One Time, Non-Refundable Pet Fee of due at move in (per pet).

$20/month in pet rent (per pet).



Applicants must fill out an additional Pet Screening Application, per pet, (link provided after application is submitted). *Depending on the outcome of the pet screening application, additional pet fees/pet rent may apply.*



There will be a $49.95/month Tenant Benefit Package includes positive rent payment credit reporting to build your credit, AC filter delivery service, free online portals, and more.



(RLNE5732960)