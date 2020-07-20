All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
742 Palo Duro Loop
742 Palo Duro Loop

742 Palo Duro Loop · No Longer Available
Location

742 Palo Duro Loop, Round Rock, TX 78664

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful, lightly lived-in home with 4 bedrooms, an additional enclosed office, 2 living rooms and a large yard with covered patio is available for immediate occupancy. Extras include stainless kitchen appliances, including the refrigerator, a full sprinkler system, garage door opener and wired for security system. Landlord will consider leases 12-24 months. Pets are negotiable. Property is perfect for the pickiest tenants that would like to buy a newer home, but need to rent for a while instead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Palo Duro Loop have any available units?
742 Palo Duro Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 Palo Duro Loop have?
Some of 742 Palo Duro Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Palo Duro Loop currently offering any rent specials?
742 Palo Duro Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Palo Duro Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 Palo Duro Loop is pet friendly.
Does 742 Palo Duro Loop offer parking?
Yes, 742 Palo Duro Loop offers parking.
Does 742 Palo Duro Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Palo Duro Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Palo Duro Loop have a pool?
No, 742 Palo Duro Loop does not have a pool.
Does 742 Palo Duro Loop have accessible units?
No, 742 Palo Duro Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Palo Duro Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 Palo Duro Loop has units with dishwashers.
