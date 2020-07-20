742 Palo Duro Loop

Amenities
This beautiful, lightly lived-in home with 4 bedrooms, an additional enclosed office, 2 living rooms and a large yard with covered patio is available for immediate occupancy. Extras include stainless kitchen appliances, including the refrigerator, a full sprinkler system, garage door opener and wired for security system. Landlord will consider leases 12-24 months. Pets are negotiable. Property is perfect for the pickiest tenants that would like to buy a newer home, but need to rent for a while instead.