700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to a luxurious Round Rock community only minutes from Toll 45, IH-35 and Dell Computers. Shop the day away at the nearby outlet mall or take advantage of all the fabulous amenities including a shimmering pool, hot tub, laundry facility, clubhouse, fitness center and basketball court!



Interior features include:



Ceiling fans

Microwave

Patio/balcony

Washer/Dryer connections

Texas-sized closets

Ample storage

Individual climate control

Stainless steel appliances



Bring along your pets, they'll love it here too!



* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.