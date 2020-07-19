All apartments in Round Rock
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:35 PM

700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD

700 Texas Highway 45 Frontage Road · No Longer Available
Location

700 Texas Highway 45 Frontage Road, Round Rock, TX 78664
Homestead

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to a luxurious Round Rock community only minutes from Toll 45, IH-35 and Dell Computers. Shop the day away at the nearby outlet mall or take advantage of all the fabulous amenities including a shimmering pool, hot tub, laundry facility, clubhouse, fitness center and basketball court!

Interior features include:

Ceiling fans
Microwave
Patio/balcony
Washer/Dryer connections
Texas-sized closets
Ample storage
Individual climate control
Stainless steel appliances

Bring along your pets, they'll love it here too!

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have any available units?
700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have?
Some of 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD offer parking?
No, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD has a pool.
Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
