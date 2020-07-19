700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD

Amenities
Welcome to a luxurious Round Rock community only minutes from Toll 45, IH-35 and Dell Computers. Shop the day away at the nearby outlet mall or take advantage of all the fabulous amenities including a shimmering pool, hot tub, laundry facility, clubhouse, fitness center and basketball court!
Interior features include:
Ceiling fans
Microwave
Patio/balcony
Washer/Dryer connections
Texas-sized closets
Ample storage
Individual climate control
Stainless steel appliances
Bring along your pets, they'll love it here too!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.