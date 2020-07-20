All apartments in Round Rock
616 FT. THOMAS PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 FT. THOMAS PL

616 Fort Thomas Place · No Longer Available
Location

616 Fort Thomas Place, Round Rock, TX 78664
Round Rock Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
616 Ft. Thomas Place - 1947 sq. ft. - 1650.00 - 3+-2.5-2 in Round Rock off Gattis School Rd.- 2 story home study off living room, spacious kitchen w/lots of counter/cabinet space w/separate laundry/pantry. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large master bedroom & closet. bath has dual vanities w/separate tub/shower. Secondary bedrooms are good sized w/good closets. Cozy 3-1 w/carport on cul-de-sac off Manor Rd! Easy access to IH 35, Hwy 183, & 290 toll. Home has a separate laundry room in carport w/extra storage, double doors off dining leading to covered patio to b-yard, kitchen has a window looking out to carport. All three bedrooms are good sized with nice closet space. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE2610249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 FT. THOMAS PL have any available units?
616 FT. THOMAS PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 FT. THOMAS PL have?
Some of 616 FT. THOMAS PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 FT. THOMAS PL currently offering any rent specials?
616 FT. THOMAS PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 FT. THOMAS PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 FT. THOMAS PL is pet friendly.
Does 616 FT. THOMAS PL offer parking?
Yes, 616 FT. THOMAS PL offers parking.
Does 616 FT. THOMAS PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 FT. THOMAS PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 FT. THOMAS PL have a pool?
No, 616 FT. THOMAS PL does not have a pool.
Does 616 FT. THOMAS PL have accessible units?
No, 616 FT. THOMAS PL does not have accessible units.
Does 616 FT. THOMAS PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 FT. THOMAS PL does not have units with dishwashers.
