616 FT. THOMAS PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

616 Ft. Thomas Place - 1947 sq. ft. - 1650.00 - 3+-2.5-2 in Round Rock off Gattis School Rd.- 2 story home study off living room, spacious kitchen w/lots of counter/cabinet space w/separate laundry/pantry. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large master bedroom & closet. bath has dual vanities w/separate tub/shower. Secondary bedrooms are good sized w/good closets. Cozy 3-1 w/carport on cul-de-sac off Manor Rd! Easy access to IH 35, Hwy 183, & 290 toll. Home has a separate laundry room in carport w/extra storage, double doors off dining leading to covered patio to b-yard, kitchen has a window looking out to carport. All three bedrooms are good sized with nice closet space. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE2610249)