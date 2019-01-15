Rent Calculator
Round Rock, TX
528 Dennis Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM
528 Dennis Drive
528 Dennis Drive
No Longer Available
Location
528 Dennis Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Eggers Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 528 Dennis Drive have any available units?
528 Dennis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 528 Dennis Drive have?
Some of 528 Dennis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 528 Dennis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
528 Dennis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Dennis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 528 Dennis Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 528 Dennis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 528 Dennis Drive offers parking.
Does 528 Dennis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Dennis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Dennis Drive have a pool?
No, 528 Dennis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 528 Dennis Drive have accessible units?
No, 528 Dennis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Dennis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Dennis Drive has units with dishwashers.
