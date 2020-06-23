4012 Mayfield Cave TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible pool

Simply immaculate home that you will just fall in love with!*New ceramic tile throughout entire home-no carpet!* Huge kitchen with eat in dining area and center island*Spacious master bath room with oversized garden tub, separate shower, and huge walk-in closet*Youll love the backyard with expansive covered deck and lots of trees*Recent fence*Quiet street*Quick walk to exemplary rated Chandler Oaks Elementary School*Neighborhood has two pools and several parks and picnic areas*Welcome home!