3803 Vonnegut Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Kimball home with subtle upgrades available in Eagle Ridge! - ** WOOD VINYL PLANK FLOORING INSTALLED IN ALL AREAS! CERAMIC TILE AND BEAUTIFUL WOOD LIKE FLOORS... SO NO CARPET!! Beautiful Kimball home with subtle upgrades. HUGE LIVING AREA, covered porch, open floor plan with rounded archways, luxury master bath with garden tub and separate shower, spacious kitchen with Corian counters, BONUS 4th ROOM office/study. $10 per pet PET RENT. One time Non-Refundable $75 Pet Fee. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE3725001)