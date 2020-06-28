3732 Turetella DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Charming home in immaculate condition and ready for move in! Perfect open floor plan with lots of upgrades throughout. Spacious open living room. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining room. The large master suite features separate shower and garden tub. Relax under the covered patio with ceiling fan and enjoy the tree filled backyard! Exemplary rated Chandler Oaks Elem and Walsh Middle. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, park and picnic area. Great price for the neighborhood!