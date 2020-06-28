All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3732 Turetella DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3732 Turetella DR
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:17 PM

3732 Turetella DR

3732 Turetella Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3732 Turetella Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
Village at Mayfield Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Charming home in immaculate condition and ready for move in! Perfect open floor plan with lots of upgrades throughout. Spacious open living room. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining room. The large master suite features separate shower and garden tub. Relax under the covered patio with ceiling fan and enjoy the tree filled backyard! Exemplary rated Chandler Oaks Elem and Walsh Middle. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, park and picnic area. Great price for the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 Turetella DR have any available units?
3732 Turetella DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3732 Turetella DR have?
Some of 3732 Turetella DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 Turetella DR currently offering any rent specials?
3732 Turetella DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 Turetella DR pet-friendly?
No, 3732 Turetella DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3732 Turetella DR offer parking?
Yes, 3732 Turetella DR offers parking.
Does 3732 Turetella DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3732 Turetella DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 Turetella DR have a pool?
Yes, 3732 Turetella DR has a pool.
Does 3732 Turetella DR have accessible units?
No, 3732 Turetella DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 Turetella DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3732 Turetella DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District