All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3622 Bass LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3622 Bass LOOP
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

3622 Bass LOOP

3622 Bass Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3622 Bass Loop, Round Rock, TX 78665
Meadow Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous one story home with an open floorplan - great for entertaining! Wood laminate floors, updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances including refrigerator, and a large patio area! Huge master bedroom! Spacious floorplan includes two living areas, large kitchen and breakfast area. "Ring" doorbell! Great neighborhood with a city park, hiking trails, picnic area and pond. Close to major shopping options along University including HEB, IKEA, outlet mall, many other big box stores and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Bass LOOP have any available units?
3622 Bass LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 Bass LOOP have?
Some of 3622 Bass LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Bass LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Bass LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Bass LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 3622 Bass LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3622 Bass LOOP offer parking?
No, 3622 Bass LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 3622 Bass LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 Bass LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Bass LOOP have a pool?
No, 3622 Bass LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Bass LOOP have accessible units?
No, 3622 Bass LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Bass LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3622 Bass LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District