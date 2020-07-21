3622 Bass LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fabulous one story home with an open floorplan - great for entertaining! Wood laminate floors, updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances including refrigerator, and a large patio area! Huge master bedroom! Spacious floorplan includes two living areas, large kitchen and breakfast area. "Ring" doorbell! Great neighborhood with a city park, hiking trails, picnic area and pond. Close to major shopping options along University including HEB, IKEA, outlet mall, many other big box stores and restaurants.