Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3557 Dolomite Trl

3557 Dolomite Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3557 Dolomite Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681
Village at Mayfield Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3557 Dolomite Trl Available 06/01/20 Spacious 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Round Rock! - >>>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/b1N7yfYG39U <<<<

This spacious, well-maintained home located in Round Rock. Round Rock ISD and easy access to the freeway makes this location unbeatable. The master bedroom is on the main level, with other rooms upstairs. The open layout allows for social time, and the natural light to permeate throughout the house. SS appliances & granite countertops make this kitchen unbeatable. The community has an on-site pool! Items NOT included in monthly rent: $50 app fee, $15 monthly MRA (property admin) fee. Security Deposit: equal to 90% of the monthly rent. Lease initiation fee: equal to 10% of the monthly rent.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Village at Mayfield Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2007

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- In one of the most desirable neighborhoods!
- Great school district!
- Lots of natural light!
- Great community with easy access to freeway1
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5757191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 Dolomite Trl have any available units?
3557 Dolomite Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3557 Dolomite Trl have?
Some of 3557 Dolomite Trl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3557 Dolomite Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3557 Dolomite Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 Dolomite Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3557 Dolomite Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3557 Dolomite Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3557 Dolomite Trl offers parking.
Does 3557 Dolomite Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3557 Dolomite Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 Dolomite Trl have a pool?
Yes, 3557 Dolomite Trl has a pool.
Does 3557 Dolomite Trl have accessible units?
No, 3557 Dolomite Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 Dolomite Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 Dolomite Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
