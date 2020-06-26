Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3557 Dolomite Trl Available 06/01/20 Spacious 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Round Rock! - >>>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/b1N7yfYG39U <<<<



This spacious, well-maintained home located in Round Rock. Round Rock ISD and easy access to the freeway makes this location unbeatable. The master bedroom is on the main level, with other rooms upstairs. The open layout allows for social time, and the natural light to permeate throughout the house. SS appliances & granite countertops make this kitchen unbeatable. The community has an on-site pool! Items NOT included in monthly rent: $50 app fee, $15 monthly MRA (property admin) fee. Security Deposit: equal to 90% of the monthly rent. Lease initiation fee: equal to 10% of the monthly rent.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Village at Mayfield Ranch

YEAR BUILT: 2007



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- In one of the most desirable neighborhoods!

- Great school district!

- Lots of natural light!

- Great community with easy access to freeway1

- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5757191)