3300 Cave Dome PATH
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:13 PM

3300 Cave Dome PATH

3300 Cave Dome Path · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Cave Dome Path, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
microwave
bathtub
Welcome home to this immaculately cared for 4 bdrm, single story home w/fresh paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms, & gorgeous, high quality, just-installed wood floors in much of living area*Kitchen opens to family room*Separate shower & garden tub in master*Beautiful stone exterior, corner lot w/covered back patio & automatic sprinkler system**One block from neighborhood pool and about 2 blocks from top rated Chandler Oaks Elementary*Quick drive to shopping, hospitals, and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

