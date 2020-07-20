3300 Cave Dome PATH

Amenities

Welcome home to this immaculately cared for 4 bdrm, single story home w/fresh paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms, & gorgeous, high quality, just-installed wood floors in much of living area*Kitchen opens to family room*Separate shower & garden tub in master*Beautiful stone exterior, corner lot w/covered back patio & automatic sprinkler system**One block from neighborhood pool and about 2 blocks from top rated Chandler Oaks Elementary*Quick drive to shopping, hospitals, and restaurants!