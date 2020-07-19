308 7500 S. IH 35

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet yoga

This ideal community has contemporary dwellings with an air of sophistication. Head to the onsite fitness center and yoga studio, mingle with friends at the outdoor fireplace, take your pets to the bark park, relax poolside in a cabana or practice your golf putt on the putting green. There?s so many luxury amenities at your fingertips plus other great perks like valet trash service and covered parking.



When you?re done with the day, head home to your elegant apartment home complete with a washer and dryer, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, granite counters, ample storage and an intrusion alarm! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (25615)

A Plus Apartments