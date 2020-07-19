All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 7500 S. IH 35

7500 N Ih 35 · No Longer Available
Location

7500 N Ih 35, Round Rock, TX 78681

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
yoga
This ideal community has contemporary dwellings with an air of sophistication. Head to the onsite fitness center and yoga studio, mingle with friends at the outdoor fireplace, take your pets to the bark park, relax poolside in a cabana or practice your golf putt on the putting green. There?s so many luxury amenities at your fingertips plus other great perks like valet trash service and covered parking.

When you?re done with the day, head home to your elegant apartment home complete with a washer and dryer, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, granite counters, ample storage and an intrusion alarm! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (25615)
A Plus Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 7500 S. IH 35 have any available units?
308 7500 S. IH 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 7500 S. IH 35 have?
Some of 308 7500 S. IH 35's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 7500 S. IH 35 currently offering any rent specials?
308 7500 S. IH 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 7500 S. IH 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 7500 S. IH 35 is pet friendly.
Does 308 7500 S. IH 35 offer parking?
Yes, 308 7500 S. IH 35 offers parking.
Does 308 7500 S. IH 35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 7500 S. IH 35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 7500 S. IH 35 have a pool?
Yes, 308 7500 S. IH 35 has a pool.
Does 308 7500 S. IH 35 have accessible units?
No, 308 7500 S. IH 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 308 7500 S. IH 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 7500 S. IH 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
