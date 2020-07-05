All apartments in Round Rock
2855 Shadowpoint Cove

2855 Shadowpoint Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2855 Shadowpoint Cove, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home on a quiet cul-de-sac in popular Settlers Overlook. Open floorplan with office/study. Old Settlers Park is across the road from the subdivision; has lots of family-friendly amenities including a lake for fishing! Quick commute to major employers such as Dell. Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/VpT7ISTvbAM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Shadowpoint Cove have any available units?
2855 Shadowpoint Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 Shadowpoint Cove have?
Some of 2855 Shadowpoint Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 Shadowpoint Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Shadowpoint Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Shadowpoint Cove pet-friendly?
No, 2855 Shadowpoint Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2855 Shadowpoint Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2855 Shadowpoint Cove offers parking.
Does 2855 Shadowpoint Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 Shadowpoint Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Shadowpoint Cove have a pool?
No, 2855 Shadowpoint Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Shadowpoint Cove have accessible units?
No, 2855 Shadowpoint Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Shadowpoint Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 Shadowpoint Cove has units with dishwashers.

