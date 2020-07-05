2855 Shadowpoint Cove, Round Rock, TX 78665 Settlers Overlook
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Charming home on a quiet cul-de-sac in popular Settlers Overlook. Open floorplan with office/study. Old Settlers Park is across the road from the subdivision; has lots of family-friendly amenities including a lake for fishing! Quick commute to major employers such as Dell. Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/VpT7ISTvbAM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
