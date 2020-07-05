2855 Shadowpoint Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home on a quiet cul-de-sac in popular Settlers Overlook. Open floorplan with office/study. Old Settlers Park is across the road from the subdivision; has lots of family-friendly amenities including a lake for fishing! Quick commute to major employers such as Dell. Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/VpT7ISTvbAM