2808 Southampton Way Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

A very nice 3BD/2BA spacious one-level Duplex/Townhome available for rent in Round Rock.

It is close to DELL offices in Round Rock; by SH-45 Toll road and just about a couple miles from SH-130 Toll road.

Connectivity to all major Freeways and Roads (45 / 130 / I-35 / MOPAC / FM 620 / FM 685 / 1325) and fast access to the airport



Features:

- 3BD/2BA (about 1170 sq.ft)

- Tile everywhere (low maintenance).

- Brand new faucets in the bathrooms and kitchen.

- Ceiling fans with lights in all 3 Bedrooms & the living room

- Nice Mother-in-law plan - Privacy for Master Bedroom (Living Room separates Master & other Bedrooms)

- Full Size size Washer/Dryer connections (Gas/Electric)

- Walk-in closets in all 3 Bedrooms

- Programmable Air conditioning

- Security System enabled

- Appliances - Refrigerator, Dishwasher (brand new), Gas Stovetop range

- Attic Storage

- One Car Garage

- 9' ceilings

- GOOD SCHOOLS

- NO LAWN MOWING EXPENSES. Owner takes care of it.

- Nice sized backyard.

- Plenty of car parking in the front (Can park upto 4 cars including 1 in Garage. Not counting the curbside parking).

- Less than 2 miles from DELL

- Very close to many other employers.

- Availability of Dish/DirectTV Networks/Cable/Hi-speed Internet



Rent: $1375 per month.

Lease: 1 year or longer.

Availability: Available now.



Restrictions

- Absolutely no smoking allowed inside the duplex.