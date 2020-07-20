All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:01 AM

2808 Southampton Way Unit A

2808 Southampton Way · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Southampton Way, Round Rock, TX 78664
Westchester Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
A very nice 3BD/2BA spacious one-level Duplex/Townhome available for rent in Round Rock.
It is close to DELL offices in Round Rock; by SH-45 Toll road and just about a couple miles from SH-130 Toll road.
Connectivity to all major Freeways and Roads (45 / 130 / I-35 / MOPAC / FM 620 / FM 685 / 1325) and fast access to the airport

Features:
- 3BD/2BA (about 1170 sq.ft)
- Tile everywhere (low maintenance).
- Brand new faucets in the bathrooms and kitchen.
- Ceiling fans with lights in all 3 Bedrooms & the living room
- Nice Mother-in-law plan - Privacy for Master Bedroom (Living Room separates Master & other Bedrooms)
- Full Size size Washer/Dryer connections (Gas/Electric)
- Walk-in closets in all 3 Bedrooms
- Programmable Air conditioning
- Security System enabled
- Appliances - Refrigerator, Dishwasher (brand new), Gas Stovetop range
- Attic Storage
- One Car Garage
- 9' ceilings
- GOOD SCHOOLS
- NO LAWN MOWING EXPENSES. Owner takes care of it.
- Nice sized backyard.
- Plenty of car parking in the front (Can park upto 4 cars including 1 in Garage. Not counting the curbside parking).
- Less than 2 miles from DELL
- Very close to many other employers.
- Availability of Dish/DirectTV Networks/Cable/Hi-speed Internet

Rent: $1375 per month.
Lease: 1 year or longer.
Availability: Available now.

Restrictions
- Absolutely no smoking allowed inside the duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Southampton Way Unit A have any available units?
2808 Southampton Way Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 Southampton Way Unit A have?
Some of 2808 Southampton Way Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Southampton Way Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Southampton Way Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Southampton Way Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 Southampton Way Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2808 Southampton Way Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Southampton Way Unit A offers parking.
Does 2808 Southampton Way Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Southampton Way Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Southampton Way Unit A have a pool?
No, 2808 Southampton Way Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Southampton Way Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2808 Southampton Way Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Southampton Way Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 Southampton Way Unit A has units with dishwashers.
