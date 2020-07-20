2808 Southampton Way Unit A

Amenities
A very nice 3BD/2BA spacious one-level Duplex/Townhome available for rent in Round Rock.
It is close to DELL offices in Round Rock; by SH-45 Toll road and just about a couple miles from SH-130 Toll road.
Connectivity to all major Freeways and Roads (45 / 130 / I-35 / MOPAC / FM 620 / FM 685 / 1325) and fast access to the airport
Features:
- 3BD/2BA (about 1170 sq.ft)
- Tile everywhere (low maintenance).
- Brand new faucets in the bathrooms and kitchen.
- Ceiling fans with lights in all 3 Bedrooms & the living room
- Nice Mother-in-law plan - Privacy for Master Bedroom (Living Room separates Master & other Bedrooms)
- Full Size size Washer/Dryer connections (Gas/Electric)
- Walk-in closets in all 3 Bedrooms
- Programmable Air conditioning
- Security System enabled
- Appliances - Refrigerator, Dishwasher (brand new), Gas Stovetop range
- Attic Storage
- One Car Garage
- 9' ceilings
- GOOD SCHOOLS
- NO LAWN MOWING EXPENSES. Owner takes care of it.
- Nice sized backyard.
- Plenty of car parking in the front (Can park upto 4 cars including 1 in Garage. Not counting the curbside parking).
- Less than 2 miles from DELL
- Very close to many other employers.
- Availability of Dish/DirectTV Networks/Cable/Hi-speed Internet
Rent: $1375 per month.
Lease: 1 year or longer.
Availability: Available now.
Restrictions
- Absolutely no smoking allowed inside the duplex.