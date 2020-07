2632 Henley DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court volleyball court

WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM SINGLE STORY FAMILY HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER WOOD GLEN SUBDIVISION. THIS HOME FEATURES A LIGHT, BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A STUDY AS WELL AS A FORMAL DINING ROOM, & A LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH A BRICK FIREPLACE. NEW CARPET INSTALLED 8/19. CLOSE & CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS. THIS HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER NEIGHBORHOOD HAS A PARK & POOL, WALKING TRAILS, TENNIS COURT, BASKETBALL COURT AND SAND VOLLEYBALL. AVAILABLE NOW SO YOU CAN MOVE IN BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS!