All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2616 Bluffstone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2616 Bluffstone Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2616 Bluffstone Dr

2616 Bluffstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2616 Bluffstone Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Round Rock ~ Hardwood Floors in Living ~ New Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Private Backyard with Covered Patio ~ 2 Car Garage ~Ceiling Fans in Every Bedroom ~ Spacious Master with Dual Vanity & Separate Tub & Shower ~ Great Location in East Round Rock Near Old Settlers Park, The Dell Diamond, Texas A&M Health Science Center, ACC Round Rock & Texas State Round Rock Campus ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE5560820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Bluffstone Dr have any available units?
2616 Bluffstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 Bluffstone Dr have?
Some of 2616 Bluffstone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Bluffstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Bluffstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Bluffstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 Bluffstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2616 Bluffstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Bluffstone Dr offers parking.
Does 2616 Bluffstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Bluffstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Bluffstone Dr have a pool?
No, 2616 Bluffstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Bluffstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 2616 Bluffstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Bluffstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Bluffstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District