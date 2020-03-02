2616 Bluffstone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Round Rock ~ Hardwood Floors in Living ~ New Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Private Backyard with Covered Patio ~ 2 Car Garage ~Ceiling Fans in Every Bedroom ~ Spacious Master with Dual Vanity & Separate Tub & Shower ~ Great Location in East Round Rock Near Old Settlers Park, The Dell Diamond, Texas A&M Health Science Center, ACC Round Rock & Texas State Round Rock Campus ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



(RLNE5560820)