All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2441 Butler Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2441 Butler Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

2441 Butler Way

2441 Butler Way · (512) 869-2638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2441 Butler Way, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2441 Butler Way · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Estates at Settlers Park Round Rock Home - The covered front entry way leads you into the family room/dining room and separate office. The kitchen offers plentiful cabinetry with tiled back splash, a walk-in pantry and opens into the breakfast area and living room which boasts a gas fireplace and provides entry onto the partially covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The master suite is complete with a double sink vanity, linen storage, walk-in shower, garden soaking tub and a walk-in closet. The right hallway is home to 2 guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom with tiled shower, the laundry closet and entry into the 2 car garage.

Spacious Fenced In Back Yard ~ Tile & Vinyl Plank Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood

This is a non-smoking property

Dogs are considered under 50 lbs. - limit of 2
Cats are not considered

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5700475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 Butler Way have any available units?
2441 Butler Way has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2441 Butler Way have?
Some of 2441 Butler Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 Butler Way currently offering any rent specials?
2441 Butler Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 Butler Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2441 Butler Way is pet friendly.
Does 2441 Butler Way offer parking?
Yes, 2441 Butler Way does offer parking.
Does 2441 Butler Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 Butler Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 Butler Way have a pool?
Yes, 2441 Butler Way has a pool.
Does 2441 Butler Way have accessible units?
No, 2441 Butler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 Butler Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 Butler Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2441 Butler Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity