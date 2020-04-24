2441 Butler Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Estates at Settlers Park Round Rock Home - The covered front entry way leads you into the family room/dining room and separate office. The kitchen offers plentiful cabinetry with tiled back splash, a walk-in pantry and opens into the breakfast area and living room which boasts a gas fireplace and provides entry onto the partially covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The master suite is complete with a double sink vanity, linen storage, walk-in shower, garden soaking tub and a walk-in closet. The right hallway is home to 2 guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom with tiled shower, the laundry closet and entry into the 2 car garage.



Spacious Fenced In Back Yard ~ Tile & Vinyl Plank Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood



This is a non-smoking property



Dogs are considered under 50 lbs. - limit of 2

Cats are not considered



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5700475)